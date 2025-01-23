Trace Cyrus posts emotional plea to dad Billy Ray Cyrus following controversial performance

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
23 January 2025, 18:11 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 18:33
"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."
Former Metro Station star and Miley Cyrus' older brother Trace Cyrus has issued a devastating statement online saying he and his family are "genuinely worried" about his father Billy Ray Cyrus.
In the open letter, which was shared following the country star and Hannah Montana actor Billy Ray's controversial performance after the presidential inauguration on January 20th, Trace opened up about the concerns he and his siblings have about their father's wellbeing.
"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," he wrote, also singling out Noah Cyrus who previously appeared to have distanced herself from her sisters and mother Tish in favour of her dad.
"Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better," he added.
In case you haven't been keeping up with the alleged Cyrus family drama, rumours of a falling out between the siblings have been swirling around the internet following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' divorce in 2022.
Noah and Braison Cyrus did not attend Tish's wedding to husband Dominic Purcell alongside Miley, Trace and Brandi, instead opting to share photos of themselves on the day wearing Billy Ray merch.
Speaking on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2024, Miley addressed the Cyrus family dynamic and rumours of an estranged relationship with her father.
"I think what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible," he said. "I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both. … I also inherited the narcissism from my father.”
Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time