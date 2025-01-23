Trace Cyrus posts emotional plea to dad Billy Ray Cyrus following controversial performance

23 January 2025, 18:11 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 18:33

Trace Cyrus' emotional plea to Billy Ray Cyrus goes viral
Trace Cyrus' emotional plea to Billy Ray Cyrus goes viral. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."

Former Metro Station star and Miley Cyrus' older brother Trace Cyrus has issued a devastating statement online saying he and his family are "genuinely worried" about his father Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the open letter, which was shared following the country star and Hannah Montana actor Billy Ray's controversial performance after the presidential inauguration on January 20th, Trace opened up about the concerns he and his siblings have about their father's wellbeing.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," he wrote, also singling out Noah Cyrus who previously appeared to have distanced herself from her sisters and mother Tish in favour of her dad.

"Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better," he added.

Trace Cyrus shares that the Cyrus family are "genuinely worried" about their father Billy Ray
Trace Cyrus shares that the Cyrus family are "genuinely worried" about their father Billy Ray. Picture: Getty

Read Trace Cyrus' statement in full here:

Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.

It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns.

You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon.

I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.

- @tracecyrus via Instagram

In case you haven't been keeping up with the alleged Cyrus family drama, rumours of a falling out between the siblings have been swirling around the internet following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' divorce in 2022.

Noah and Braison Cyrus did not attend Tish's wedding to husband Dominic Purcell alongside Miley, Trace and Brandi, instead opting to share photos of themselves on the day wearing Billy Ray merch.

Speaking on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2024, Miley addressed the Cyrus family dynamic and rumours of an estranged relationship with her father.

"I think what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible," he said. "I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both. … I also inherited the narcissism from my father.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

