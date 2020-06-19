Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Dances With Actress Teala Dunn On TikTok Days After Francesca Farago Split

Harry Jowsey showed no signs of heartache as he danced with Teala Dunn. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey put any heartache behind him after splitting from Francesca Farago, dancing around on TikTok with actress Teala Dunn.

Harry Jowsey posted an emotional video detailing why he split from Too Hot to Handle co-star Francesca Farago on Wednesday, but he showed no signs of heartbreak as he danced around on TikTok with Teala Dunn the week before.

Putting any signs up of upset about his breakup to one side, Harry met up with Teala for a series of short videos she posted to her own TikTok.

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Breaks His Silence On The Reason Why He And Francesca Farago Split

In one clip shared on Tuesday the pals playfully marched to ‘Eisha No!’

Too Hot to Handle: Francesca and Harry split over their long-distance. Picture: Harry Jowsey/Instagram

And last week they clearly spent some time on making a number of other videos, starting their own ‘fake friend’ test by getting people to say Harry’s most famous phrase ‘naughty little possum’ which he said throughout his time on Too Hot to Handle.

They also tried the Reel It In dance challenge, with Harry attempting the moves despite admitting in a recent TikTok on his own profile, “I can’t dance.”

Just a few weeks ago Francesca appeared on Harry’s TikTok in a couple’s challenge, answering questions like ‘who makes the food in the relationship?’ and ‘who’s the best kisser?’ while pointing at themselves or each other with their eyes shut.

The couple revealed their split to fans earlier this week, with Francesca admitting Harry ended the relationship due to the long-distance struggles.

Francesca lives in Vancouver while Harry moved to LA last year.

After Francesca opened up in a YouTube video about their breakup, Harry took to Instagram Stories to explain why he ended their on-off romance after almost a year.

He said: “I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.

“Why we didn’t want to talk about the break up sooner is purely because Francesca is just moving to LA and we realised that with our relationship, we haven’t built the fundamental steps to building a healthy relationship so we wanted to start as friends on a friendship level and then build that love all the way back up.”

Meanwhile, Francesca confessed she’s “heartbroken” over the split.

