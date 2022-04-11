Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller Confirms Split From Cam Holmes As She Addresses 'Being Single'

Emily Miller from Too Hot To Handle has confirmed that she and Cam Holmes have broken up after sharing a TikTok about being single.

Emily Miller appears to have confirmed that she and her Too Hot To Handle boyfriend Cam Holmes have split after sharing a TikTok about single life over the weekend.

28-year-old Emily and her beau, 25, were a fan-favourite couple on season 2 of the Netflix show and were going strong for over a year together, making fans all the more shocked at the first reports of their alleged break-up.

'Too Hot To Handle’s' Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Have Apparently Split

Fuelling rumours of their split, Emily posted a TikTok where she appeared gloomy, with the caption: “Me realising I’m single af.”

However, she quickly seemed unfazed and snapped out of it as she began dancing alongside the caption: “Me realising it’s gnna be a hot girl summer [sic].”

Emily from Too Hot To Handle addressed being single amid her split from Cam
Emily from Too Hot To Handle addressed being single amid her split from Cam. Picture: Emily Miller/TikTok
Emily and Cam from Too Hot To Handle have reportedly ended their relationship
Emily and Cam from Too Hot To Handle have reportedly ended their relationship. Picture: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram
Emily confirmed her split from Too Hot To Handle beau Cam in a TikTok
Emily confirmed her split from Too Hot To Handle beau Cam in a TikTok. Picture: Alamy

Fans were in shock as they took to the comments, heartbroken at the news that Emily and Cam had called it quits.

“AIN’T NO WAY,” penned one shocked fan, while another pleaded for it to be a joke, adding: “This is a little late for an April fools joke.”

“Ain’t no way you and Cam ain’t together girl,” wrote a third, while season one contestant Harry Jowsey even hopped in the comments to say: “Omg,” alongside stunned emojis.

Others pointed out that Cam had shared an adorable birthday post for Emily just days before, where he posted a montage of clips of them together while writing: “My [heart emoji] happy birthday x.”

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes met on Too Hot To Handle
Emily Miller and Cam Holmes met on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

This comes after MailOnline reported that Cam was allegedly unfaithful while Emily was on holiday in Thailand in March, following claims she caught him in bed with another woman shortly after returning home.

An insider close to Cam told the publication: “We are shocked by Cam's actions. We really thought he wouldn't cheat on Emily but their relationship has been up and down and super stressful from the pressure of the public and the show nature.

“We knew Cam was cheating on Emily but didn't want to confront him as we are his friends and thought it was awkward. But if you are stupid enough to cheat on your girlfriend then you should own it and apologise.

“A lot of fans will be disappointed by Cam's moves and we only hope he learns a lesson from this.”

