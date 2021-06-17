Lucky Tik Tok User Meets Tom Holland AND Stormzy As The Neighbours Watch England Game

17 June 2021, 12:12

Tom Holland and Stormzy were spotted watching the Euros together
Tom Holland and Stormzy were spotted watching the Euros together. Picture: PA Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy and Tom Holland were spotted by one lucky fan as they watched the footie together at a local pub!

On the weekend, one England fan had a very lucky encounter – running into none other than Stormzy and Tom Holland whilst catching the game!

She just so happened to run into the blockbuster actor, 25, and the prominent rapper, 27, as they watched the Euros match at a local pub.

Tom Holland’s Dating History Revealed: Ex-Girlfriends And Rumoured Romances

It didn’t take long for the jammy experience to make its way online as the supporter posted about the run-in with the famous neighbours on Tik Tok...

Tom Holland and Stormzy were spotted celebrating the match at the pub
Tom Holland and Stormzy were spotted celebrating the match at the pub. Picture: Tik Tok

The Tik Tok was posted as part of the 'I'll Never Forget You' trend – a social media craze where users post about 'meet-cutes' they've experienced and play the famous Noisettes song alongside it.

The social media user posted a video where she writes: “To the boys I met in the pub watching the Euros.”

As the photo of the football fan posing with the talented boys appears, the famous lyrics ensue: "I'll never forget you, they said we’d never make it. My sweet joy, always remember me."

It's safe to say we're just a tad bit jealous!

Tom Holland was seen out with famous neighbour, Stormzy, at their local pub
Tom Holland was seen out with famous neighbour, Stormzy, at their local pub. Picture: Getty

Stormzy and Holland met on the Graham Norton Show in 2019, they subsequently struck up a friendship after realising they were neighbours!

In the interview, the Spiderman actor said: "You know we live really close to each other?"

After they realised they both live in the same area of West London, Tom exclaimed: "My mum sees you walk your dog all the time!"

The talented duo seemed to get on like a house on fire, clearly, the bond stood the test of time as they're still in touch.

Neighbours that watch footie together, stay together – right?

