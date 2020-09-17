Tom Holland’s Hair In The Devil All The Time Is Sending Fans Into Meltdown

Tom Holland has slicked-back hair in The Devil All the Time. Picture: PA / Netflix

Just when we thought people couldn’t fall in love with Tom Holland any more, The Devil All the Time was released on Netflix.

The Devil All the Time has finally dropped on Netflix starring heartthrobs Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

And while the dark thriller kept everyone gripped, fans couldn’t help but notice how the cast had been styled perfectly for every era – and, oh yeah, Tom's slicked-back hair.

The 24-year-old typically has a short, neat hair ‘do pushed off of his face but for his role as Arvin Russell he sported a longer, slicked-back style with cute (yes, we’re calling them cute) curtains.

Tom Holland in The Devil All the Time. Picture: Netflix

Snapshots of Tom and his effortless ‘do have been doing the rounds on Twitter and fans of the movie can’t quite get over how good the hairstyle looks on the actor.

“aight, Tom Holland’s hair in The Devil all the Time is everything. change my mind [sic],” one besotted fan tweeted.

Another declared: “I fancy the pants off tom Holland anyways, but seeing him in this with that hair style is something else.”

Hey @netflix, you guys need to give the person who worked on Tom Holland’s hair in The Devil All the Time a raise cause WHEWWWWWW — Ariana Nunez (@ariananunezzz_) September 17, 2020

i can’t stop thinking about tom holland’s hair in the devil all the time 😉💖 pic.twitter.com/DVbq2WZflf — nana (@90supremacy) September 17, 2020

tom holland’s hair in the devil all the time?? I AGREE I AGREE pic.twitter.com/TodQW0vZIu — joni saw tdatt (@lovleyholland) September 16, 2020

the devil all the time has a stacked cast of amazing actors but i want to give a special shout out to tom holland’s hair, who gave a mesmerizing performance — void stiles stan (@mishnewbooty) September 16, 2020

“Now i'm a short hair tom stan but this hair tho *chef's kiss*,” a third accurately tweeted.

“Tom holland’s hair in the devil all the time?? I AGREE I AGREE.”

One person even tweeted Netflix to suggest Tom’s hair stylist on the film be given a raise for creating such an iconic look.

