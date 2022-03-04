Tom Daley Is Now Selling His Harry Styles-Inspired Cardigans - Here’s How To Buy

By Capital FM

Tom Daley has added new knits to his first knitwear collection Made With Love - and it’s inspired by Harry Styles.

Tom Daley has announced part two of his Made With Love knitwear collection and it includes the Patch It Up Jumper inspired by Harry Styles!

The Olympic medal winner has kept fans updated with his love for knitting, which first led him to create a cardigan similar to the JW Anderson one Harry wore while performing in 2020.

The internet was sent into meltdown over the cardigan, with many asking if he could make more to sell.

Tom launched his first Made With Love collection in November 2021, and now that the second part is here, fans can’t wait to get their hands on their very own Haz-inspired item of clothing.

Here’s how to shop Tom’s new collection and where you can buy a cardigan just like Harry’s…

Harry Styles wore the famous JW Anderson patchwork cardigan during a performance in 2020. Picture: Getty

Where to buy Tom Daley’s Harry Styles-inspired Patch It Up cardigan

Tom Daley’s 1896 Made With Love part two collection is available to buy on the diver’s website bytomdaley.com.

The Patch It Up jumper starts from £140 depending on the desired size of the jumper as buyers will be required to knit the jumper from the knit kit.

Tom Daley first launched Made With Love knitwear last year. Picture: @tomdaley/Instagram

Where to buy Tom Daley's Harry Styles-inspired cardigan. Picture: bytomdaley.com

There are also matching kits available for kids, pets - and there’s even a matching blanket as well as a teapot and mug cosy set!

While it’s available online at the moment, Tom’s first collection was made available to buy at John Lewis, so it’s likely this new collection could be hitting John Lewis stores at some time in the near future.

