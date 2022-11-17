Timothée Chalamet Loves Zendaya Like A 'Sister': "I'm So Grateful"

17 November 2022, 18:17

Timothée cant praise Zendaya enough
Timothée cant praise Zendaya enough. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya 'a sister' as he gushed over working with the young star on Dune: Part Two.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, both 26, are one of Hollywood's favourite duos, and now the actor has gone on the record saying that the former Disney darling feels like family.

The colleagues-turned-pals famously starred alongside one another in the 2021 flick Dune, and as they gear up for the science epic's sequel, Timothée is singing her praises!

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Timothée Chalamet Makes History As First Solo Man To Cover British Vogue

Zendaya's screen time is set to massively increase as she takes on a more central role in Dune: Part Two – which won't arrive in theatres until November 2023 – Chalamet revealed that "she hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing."

Timothée Chalamet adores his Dune co-stars
Timothée Chalamet adores his Dune co-stars. Picture: Getty

The Bones and All actor had nothing but words of adoration for his co-star, he told Variety: "She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance."

As he complimented Zendaya's expansive acting range, Timothée also shared how close they have grown since working on Dune together.

"I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," he openly revealed to the publication.

The young talents spoke about their positive shared experiences with director Luca Guadagino, who they'd both worked with prior to the movie adaptation of the Frank Herbert novels.

Zendaya and Timothée became best friends through their work on Dune
Zendaya and Timothée became best friends through their work on Dune. Picture: Getty
Zendaya protrays Chani in Dune
Zendaya protrays Chani in Dune. Picture: Warner Brothers

He gushed over how nice it was "to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca, because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects.”

But the praise didn't stop there! Chalamet sent Florence Pugh some love too, who is joining the franchise in the second film as Princess Irulan.

"She’s an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune, seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role," he admired Pugh – who's had quite the year in the industry!

We love to see these young thespians constantly supporting one another!

