Timothée Chalamet Makes History As First Solo Man To Cover British Vogue

Timothée Chalamet is the first solo man to cover British Vogue. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Timothée Chalamet has become the first man ever to solo grace the print edition of British Vogue, he called the historic moment: "Extraordinary, weird, just an honour."

Timothée Chalamet has marked a massive milestone in his career after becoming the first solo man to grace the cover of British Vogue!

The 26-year-old actor is well-known for his style and unique red carpet looks, so it comes as no surprise that he's made history with none other than the iconic UK fashion magazine!

The Call Me By Your Name star was photographed for the October issue in a shoot styled by editor Edward Enninful, turning everybody's heads in the process.

Chalamet donned a series of fashion-forward looks and looked every inch the cover star, he took to Instagram to gush over the one-of-kind career moment.

Timothée Chalamet has made Vogue history. Picture: Getty

Timothée, who is currently promoting hotly-anticipated romantic drama Bones & All, shared a slew of posts to his grid to celebrate his Vogue moment.

He passionately wrote to his 17.9 million followers: "BRITISH VOGUE COVER for BONES & ALL. THANK U TO THE GOAT STEVEN MEISEL !!!!!! AND LE LIJON EDWARD ENNINFUL FOR ENTRUSTING ME WITH THIS HONOR !!"

The Little Women star was clearly excited when sharing his incredible news, with every post from the shoot being captioned with caps lock commentary.

He later shared a black-and-white snap in a rock-influenced look which he captioned "GARRRRRRRRR".

Editor Enniful revealed that has been waiting "for the moment to feel right" to have a male cover the magazine, Timothée's appearance on the publication's print edition is a first in its 106-year history.

When talking to Vogue, Timothé described the history-making moment as: "Extraordinary. And weird. And just an honour.”

The rising star shows no signs of slowing down as his filming schedule is already jam-packed with his work on the upcoming science epic Dune 2 – what can't this man do?

