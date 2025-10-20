What is Group 7 on TikTok? The viral trend explained

20 October 2025, 12:00

What does Group 7 mean on TikTok and how did it start?
What does Group 7 mean on TikTok and how did it start? Picture: SOPA Images / Contributor, @sophiajamesmusic
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Group 7 is going viral on TikTok thanks to musician Sophia James but what does it actually mean? Here's the full breakdown.

If you're reading this, you've probably been scrolling on TikTok and have randomly been assigned to 'Group 7'. But what does it mean and how did the whole thing start? Why is everyone suddenly talking about Group 7 on your FYP?

Last week, musician Sophia James decided to test TikTok's algorithm and she's now managed to started a huge new 'inside joke' on the platform.

It's not the first time this has happened on TikTok – people loooove an inside joke that leaves other users wondering what the hell they're talking about. Remember the chair emoji saga? Or the 'Crop and Story Time' trend?

Here's everything you need to know about what it means and all the lore users have made up now that they're in the 'exclusive' club.

What does Group 7 mean on TikTok?

TikTok user and musician Sophia James has gone viral after sparking the 'Group 7' trend
TikTok user and musician Sophia James has gone viral after sparking the 'Group 7' trend. Picture: via TikTok

How did Group 7 start and who started it?

The 'Group 7' trend was started by musician Sophia James as a clever way to promote her song 'So Unfair'.

"It always has been me versus the algorithm and today I've decided that I am winning," she said in her first video. She then proceeded to post several more videos to test the algorithm theory, and started 'grouping' viewers together as a fun gimmick.

However, only one of those videos (Group 7) seems to have gone viral, resulting in millions and millions of views and sparking a huge trend on the platform.

"If you're watching this video, you're in Group 7," Sophia explains in the original video. "I've posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what video gets the most reach out of the seven. I don't know what that says about you but you're in group 7, welcome!"

The trend has now expanded out into the wider TikTok universe with creators like Hayley Bayley and Chris Olsen getting in on the fun. (They're in Group 7, of course!)

So what exactly is Group 7 and what does it mean?

Essentially, whichever one of Sophia's 'groups' appears on your FYP first is the one you're in. But it turns out the algorithm has seemingly put everyone in Group 7 as Groups 4, 5 and 6 have considerably less views and likes.

What does Group 7 mean? Well, it literally doesn't mean anything but TikTok users have now run with it and united to turn it into a huge 'inside joke'.

So, if you're in Group 7, it means you're part of an exclusive club. As part of the Group 7 lore, users have joked that the group is a place for all the 'baddies' and that everyone in Group 7 has immediate beef with the other groups.

TikToks organising 'Group 7 orientations' have gone viral, and loads of aesthetic posts sharing 'Group 7 energy' and 'Group 7 vibes' are doing the rounds too.

Others have also taken the inside joke to a spiritual level, reading into the meaning and energy behind the number 7.

Basically, Group 7 means whatever you want it to mean! Ultimately, though, it is the work of a clever marketing trend and the algorithm working to Sophia James' favour.

