TikTok Is Giving Away £54 Million To Creators With 10K Followers As Part Of New Creator Fund

18 August 2020, 16:15 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 17:22

TikTok's new Creator Fund will help users turn their hobby into a career
TikTok's new Creator Fund will help users turn their hobby into a career. Picture: PA/TikTok

TikTok announced that they are set to launch a Creator Fund worth £54million and those with over 10K followers are eligible to receive funds.

TikTok is launching its first-ever Creator Fund worth a staggering £54million for social media stars to turn their creativity into a career.

Starting from September 1st, creators from across Europe will have access to the fund, giving the talented people who use the app an opportunity to escalate their hobby.

Ariana Grande Fan Slays Her High Note Tiktok Challenge From The Summertime Ball

In order to be eligible for the fund, you must first have at least 10,000 followers, had a minimum of 10,000 views in the past 30 days and share original content which complies with TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

Once eligible, the creators will be able to apply through the TikTok app, where they can receive the funds in regular monthly instalments.

TikTok star Holly H is an early recipient of the fund
TikTok star Holly H is an early recipient of the fund. Picture: Instagram

However, this will be based on the performance of their content.

A number of TikTok stars are already set to be receiving access to the funds, including Holly H and James Lewis, who are some of the app’s earliest creators and have contributed a serious amount of original content to the platform.

The new European TikTok Fund will start initially with $70 million (£54 million) within the first year.

It is then expected to rise to a staggering $300 million (£231 million) over the next three years!

Creators will be able to apply from September 1st
Creators will be able to apply from September 1st. Picture: PA

TikTok’s General Manager EU, Rich Waterworth, said: "Creators are the lifeblood of TikTok, surprising us every day with the imaginative ways in which they interpret everyday life or inspire us to try new things.

"As we celebrate two years in the UK, we wanted to recognise the huge amount of time and energy our creators put into making great content, providing long-term support for our community through the Creator Fund.

"We hope the first recipients of the Fund will show others what's possible - whether you're a long-time TikToker or brand new to the platform, we want to give creators the opportunity to turn a hobby into a viable career path.

“We're excited about how the Creator Fund can help to further support our creators and nurture the next generation of creative talent on TikTok.” 

> Download Our App For All The Latest TikTok News

More News

See more More News

The Masked Singer is set to start filming in September

The Masked Singer Season 2 Will ‘Film In Front Of Studio Audience’ With Strict Measures Taken
'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House- When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Drop On Netflix?

TV & Film

Liam Payne's fans were in awe of the cute story

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Cooking Story With Son Bear During Instagram Live

Ariana Grande fan nails high note challenge from Summertime Ball performance

Ariana Grande Fan Slays Her High Note Tiktok Challenge From The Summertime Ball

Molly-Mae showed fans her eye injury on Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Bloody Wound Just Days After She ‘Nearly Died’ On Holiday With Maura Higgins
One Direction's original version of 'Midnight Memories' was 'I Love KFC'

WATCH: Remembering One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' Was Originally Called 'I Love KFC'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters