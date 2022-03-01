TikTok Extends Its Maximum Video Length To 10 Minutes

TikTok has a big new update... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

TikTok has rolled in a new update that will allow users to post videos up to 10 minutes long.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok is beginning to dabble in longer and longer content, with the platform’s latest update extending the maximum length of a video to ten minutes.

The app has long been considered as a short-form video platform but is now rivalling the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as it ushers in content up to the double digits.

Here's How You Can Find A Lost TikTok Video – Inside The Viral Hack

Initially, TikTok emulated the format of video apps that came before it, allowing users to upload videos up to a minute-long like Musical.ly and Vine – the app was officially launched internationally in 2017.

In July 2021, the developers tripled the max video length to 3 minutes and now less than a year on, it has been drastically increased yet again.

TikTok has update its max video length. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released to The Verge, a representative for TikTok said: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok," they continued.

"Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes," the representative announced, "which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

Users were notified of the update with an in-app message that read: "Upload videos up to 10 minutes long from your device. Make sure you're using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app tiktok.com."

TikTok announced its update to users. Picture: TikTok

As the wildly popular app burgeons into longer content, other platforms have been launching features in an attempt to keep up with the short-form trends set by TikTok.

For example, YouTube introduced Shorts and Instagram created Reels as a response to the mega-successful format of the relatively new app.

Now, TikTok is championing content both short and long on their ever-growing platform – what viral trends do you think could come out of the new 10-minute videos?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital