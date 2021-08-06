The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' Lyrics Explained

What is 'Take My Breath' about? Picture: The Weeknd/YouTube/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

The Weeknd has released his first single from his new era – what is 'Take My Breath' about? Here's the lyrical breakdown...

The Weeknd's highly-awaited single from his new era is finally here – 'Take My Breath' was released on August 6th and already has fans talking about its lyrical content!

The first single since his record-breaking 2020 album, 'After Hours', gives us an insight into what to expect from the musical genius' next record...

From passion to temptation, here's everything covered in the lyrics of 'Take My Breath'.

The Weeknd released a music video for the new single. Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

The synth-pop tune is the lead single from the 'Save Your Tears' singer's fifth studio album, expected to land on streaming platforms by the end of this year (fingers crossed).

The 31-year-old Starboy released a disco-noir music video to coincide with the single that plays on the themes of Abel's lyricism.

What is 'Take My Breath' about?

The disco-infused synth-wave track hinges on the themes of relationships, passion and infidelity...

As always the songwriter tackles darker subjects in an anthemic way, 'Take My Breath' has retro elements that draw from the 80s and 90s.

The song details the story of 'temptation' and makes several references to The Weeknd's previous works.

'Take My Breath' is the newest release from The Weeknd. Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

"I know temptation is the devil in disguise" calls back to mega-hits like 'Can't Feel My Face' and 'The Hills' with its hellish imagery – the tune still manages to sound upbeat though!

The lyricism throughout likens the relationship to that of substance abuse as well as delving into more risqué themes...

The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' full lyrics

I saw the fire in your eyes

I saw the fire when I look into your eyes

You tell me things you wanna try (Uh)

I know temptation is the devil in disguise

You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah

You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice

You said you do this all the time

Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light



It's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says



Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to—



Want me to hold onto you tight

You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)

You're way too young to end your life (Huh)

Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price



Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says



Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath



Oh, oh-ooh

And they'll see me

Oh-ooh, ooh (Yeah, say)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh



Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Take my breath)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

(Nobody)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath

