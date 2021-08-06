The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' Lyrics Explained

6 August 2021, 11:41

What is 'Take My Breath' about?
Picture: The Weeknd/YouTube/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

The Weeknd has released his first single from his new era – what is 'Take My Breath' about? Here's the lyrical breakdown...

The Weeknd's highly-awaited single from his new era is finally here – 'Take My Breath' was released on August 6th and already has fans talking about its lyrical content!

The first single since his record-breaking 2020 album, 'After Hours', gives us an insight into what to expect from the musical genius' next record...

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

From passion to temptation, here's everything covered in the lyrics of 'Take My Breath'.

The Weeknd released a music video for the new single
Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

The synth-pop tune is the lead single from the 'Save Your Tears' singer's fifth studio album, expected to land on streaming platforms by the end of this year (fingers crossed).

The 31-year-old Starboy released a disco-noir music video to coincide with the single that plays on the themes of Abel's lyricism.

What is 'Take My Breath' about?

The disco-infused synth-wave track hinges on the themes of relationships, passion and infidelity...

As always the songwriter tackles darker subjects in an anthemic way, 'Take My Breath' has retro elements that draw from the 80s and 90s.

The song details the story of 'temptation' and makes several references to The Weeknd's previous works.

'Take My Breath' is the newest release from The Weeknd
Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

"I know temptation is the devil in disguise" calls back to mega-hits like 'Can't Feel My Face' and 'The Hills' with its hellish imagery – the tune still manages to sound upbeat though!

The lyricism throughout likens the relationship to that of substance abuse as well as delving into more risqué themes...

The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' full lyrics

I saw the fire in your eyes
I saw the fire when I look into your eyes
You tell me things you wanna try (Uh)
I know temptation is the devil in disguise
You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah
You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice
You said you do this all the time
Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

It's like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly, baby says

Take my breath away
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to—

Want me to hold onto you tight
You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)
You're way too young to end your life (Huh)
Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price


Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly, baby says

Take my breath away
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)
Take my breath

Oh, oh-ooh
And they'll see me
Oh-ooh, ooh (Yeah, say)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
Take my breath away (Take my breath away)
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to heaven, babe (Take my breath)
Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)
(Nobody)
Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)
Take my breath

