The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To His Hometown’s Coronavirus Relief

30 June 2020, 17:12

The Weeknd has given very generous donations this month
The Weeknd has given very generous donations this month. Picture: PA/Twitter

The Weeknd has given a generous $1million to MusiCares and to the frontline workers of his hometown, in Canada.

The Weeknd has donated a whopping $1million (£800,000) to coronavirus relief efforts.

The huge donation was split between giving $500,000 (£400,000) to music charity MusiCares and the remaining half a million dollars went to the frontline hospital workers of Scarborough Health Network in the Canadian star’s hometown of Toronto.

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

The money was raised from selling personalised XO face masks online, where he matched every dollar raised.

The ‘In Your Eyes’ star, real name Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement: "I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic.”

This comes after he joined fellow collaborator Drake in donating $100,000 to the National Bail Out, earlier this month.

The 30-year-old also donated another $400,000 (£325,000) to other BLM organisations including $200,000 (£163,000) to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

The Scarborough Health Network (SHN) president and CEO Elizabeth Buller said they were ‘fortunate’ to have the singer helping them, saying: "Our vibrant and diverse community represents the best of Canada, and we are fortunate to have ambassadors like The Weeknd in our corner.

“This gift will help our community hospitals continue to deliver exceptional care for the people of Scarborough in the wake of COVID-19, and demonstrates to our courageous staff and physicians that their critical work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

The Weeknd sold XO face masks to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts
The Weeknd sold XO face masks to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. Picture: PA

Dr. Elaine Yeung, Corporate Chief and Medical Director, Medicine, added: "Like The Weeknd, many of my fellow frontline workers either come from Scarborough or call this community home.

"It is amazing to see one of our own on the world stage, giving back during our community’s time of need; generous support like this inspires us to keep going.

“This gift represents Scarborough’s incredible spirit and collective passion for shaping a brighter, healthier future.”

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Adele gave a glimpse inside her LA mansion

Inside Adele’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Mansion

GCSE and A-level pupils can sit exams in autumn

GCSE And A-Level Students Can Sit Exams In Autumn To Improve Grades

Luke Mabbott has allegedly moved on from Demi Jones with Lucie Donlan

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Secretly ‘Starts Romance’ With Lucie Donlan Following Split From Demi Jones
Local lockdowns could take place in other cities across the UK

Coronavirus: 10 Towns & Cities Where Local Lockdowns Could Follow In Leicester’s Footsteps

Dustin The Turkey responds after angering Niall Horan fans

Dustin The Turkey Breaks Silence After Angering Niall Horan Fans

Boris Johnson has announced a new affordable housing scheme

Boris Johnson Announces Affordable Housing Scheme With 30 Per Cent Discount For First-Time Buyers

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos