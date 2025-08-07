EA explains real reason why The Sims 5 will never be released

7 August 2025, 13:32

Why was The Sims 5 cancelled?
Why was The Sims 5 cancelled? Picture: EA/Maxis
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Sims 5, which was believed to be Project Rene, will no longer be released for a very specific reason.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A few years ago, rumours that EA were set to release The Sims 5 began circulating around the internet following the announcement of the mysterious Project Rene.

However, last year, EA confirmed that The Sims 5 was no longer in the works and Project Rene would exist as a completely separate entry into the The Sims universe, complimenting the existing Sims 4 world instead of replacing it.

Now, EA entertainment president Laura Miele has revealed to Variety why plans to release The Sims 5 as a direct sequel to current The Sims 4 have been halted.

The Sims' Project Rene is no longer linked to The Sims 5 and will not be a sequel to The Sims 4
The Sims' Project Rene is no longer linked to The Sims 5 and will not be a sequel to The Sims 4. Picture: EA/Maxis

Explaining why The Sims 5 will not be made anytime soon, Laura said: "What I wouldn’t want to have happen is you to have to start from day zero and start from scratch and give up all of the things that you have created, give up all of the content that you’ve purchased over the years," she said.

"We put out over 85 content packs over the last 10 years on The Sims 4, and so resetting that is not player friendly and not a good idea for our community."

The Sims 4 players have invested hundreds (and some even thousands!) in to all the expansion packs and all the additional content and kit packs over the years.

While some Simmers have simply suggested that EA and Maxis should make all the previous content 'transferrable', others want the current game to be improved instead.

The Sims 4 will continue to be developed and will not be replaced by a sequel
The Sims 4 will continue to be developed and will not be replaced by a sequel. Picture: EA/Maxis

Back in 2024, EA's vice president Kate Gorman echoed the same sentiments to Variety, adding that The Sims 4 will be developed even further, giving Simmers everything "people would want from a ‘5’".

"But it doesn’t mean that we’re going to start you over, reset all your progress, and really feel like you’re going to lose all of that amazing play you put into '4'," she said.

"We don’t want to reset your progress. And so it’s not about as much of what the numbers are in the games, but know that the future of the franchise looks more like keeping your progress, keeping things across titles, and really having an ongoing experience, and not a start-and-stop experience between products."

There's currently no set release date for Project Rene – which includes several multi-player features – as it's still being developed. But stay tuned... it's coming!

