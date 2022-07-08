The 1975 Are Back With 'Part Of The Band' & A New Album Is On The Way

8 July 2022, 16:42 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 17:06

The 1975 are releasing music again...
The 1975 are releasing music again... Picture: The 1975/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The 1975 have kicked off a new era with 'Part of the Band' as they tease their long-awaited fifth studio album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 1975 are finally back and they have a real treat for fans...

Not only have they kicked off thie next era with a brand new single, but they've already announced their fifth studio album, 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language' – what a way to kick off summer!

On July 7 the four-piece dropped 'Part of the Band' which serves as the lead single from the upcoming project, the song is a more lo-fi acoustic take on the group's signature style.

The pop-rock band began to tease their return in June after they fell largely silent online following the closure of their 'Notes on a Conditional Form' album cycle in 2020.

The 1975 have released their latest single 'Part of the Band'
The 1975 have released their latest single 'Part of the Band'. Picture: The 1975/Instagram

The 1975 deactivated their online accounts before getting their fan base excited with a slew of black and white posts to relaunch their social media presence.

Their first Instagram post reads: "Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975." Talk about intriguing...

'Being Funny in a Foreign Language' is set for launch on October 14, giving fans plenty of time to gear up for the long-awaited LP from the alternative group. Mark your calendars now!

Frontman Matty Healy has been commenting on Reddit threads since the album's announcement, giving fans the download on his approach to the record.

Speaking on the lead single and it's rumoured link to a song he performed in 2021 called 'New York', he wrote: "“I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge."

He continued to clear up confusion and speak on how the single was made: "The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x.”

The 1975's 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language' tracklist:

  1. 'The 1975'
  2. 'Happiness'
  3. 'Looking For Somebody (To Love)'
  4. 'Part Of The Band'
  5. 'Oh Caroline'
  6. 'I’m In Love With You'
  7. 'All I Need To Hear'
  8. 'Wintering'
  9. 'Human Too'
  10. 'About You'
  11. 'When We Are Together'

