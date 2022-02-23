TFL Confirms Face Masks Will No Longer Be Required On London Public Transport

23 February 2022, 11:53

TfL announced face coverings no longer have to be worn on public transport
Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Transport for London has announced plans to scrap the mandatory wear of face coverings on public transport as of February 24.

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn on London Underground services.

Transport for London confirmed the news, announcing the new rules will be put into effect from February 24.

This comes as the government announced the new ‘living with Covid’ strategy following a drop in infection rates in the capital.

Despite the changes, TfL are still strongly encouraging customers to wear face coverings on their services where possible.

TfL to scrap the mandatory wear of face coverings on public transport
Picture: Alamy
Wearing face coverings on London public transport will no longer be a requirement
Picture: Alamy

Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer for TfL, Lilli Matson, said: "Transport is an essential element of London’s recovery from the pandemic. We have seen increasing numbers of customers return to our network as they begin to return to offices and workplaces, as well as to bars, theatres, restaurants and other cultural venues.

“That return is due in part to the confidence that Londoners have in our ongoing work to ensure that the transport network is clean, reliable and safe.

"Following the Government’s decision to lift coronavirus restrictions and the falling infection rates in London, we will be removing the condition of carriage that requires customers to wear face coverings from 24 February, but will continue to strongly recommend that customers and staff wear them as they are proven to reduce the risk of transmission and we know they provide confidence to people using public transport."

The new changes will take place from 24 February
Picture: Alamy

"All customers should be assured that the public transport network is as safe as other similar settings, and that independent testing has found no trace of coronavirus on our network since September 2020," added Lilli, "We look forward to continuing to welcome customers back to our network as we help London and the economy recover."

This follows the news that we’ll have to start paying for Covid-19 lateral flow tests as of April 1.

However, those who are care home residents, hospital patients and other vulnerable groups will still be given free tests if they have symptoms.

