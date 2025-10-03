What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean? Picture: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot, via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' is full of double entendres and is her most overtly sexual song yet. Here's what it means, with all the Travis Kelce references explained.

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' might be her most explicit song yet thanks to its cheeky double entendres, but what does it actually mean? And what does 'ah-matized' mean in the lyrics?

'Wood', which is Track 9 on The Life of a Showgirl, sparked sooo many chaotic theories when the title was announced. And while some people were mocked for suggesting it, the lyrics do actually include quite a few references to... well, Travis Kelce's manhood.

Explaining the track on Amazon Music, Taylor said: "The song 'Wood' is a love story that uses as a narrative device superstitions, good and bad luck charms, all those ways we’ve invented to define what brings luck or bad luck, like knocking on wood or crossing paths with a black cat. That was the way I chose to explore this love song that’s so, so sentimental."

What she didn't explain, however, was the sexual references about Travis that are scattered throughout the lyrics. And there are many... Let's dive in!

What do Taylor Swift's 'Wood' lyrics mean?

Taylor Swift's double entendre-laden 'Wood' lyrics have two meanings. Picture: via Instagram

What does 'Ah-matized' mean in Taylor Swift's 'Wood' lyrics?

In the post-chorus, after putting her own lyrical spin on common phrases about luck and superstitions, Taylor sings: Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs.

For those out there who are wondering what the hell 'Ah-matized' means, it's actually is a censored version of the word 'd--kmatized'. 'D--kmatized' is a slang term for when someone becomes completely hypnotised or obsessed with a man they find sexually attractive and impressive.

Taylor goes on to refer to Travis as a 'Redwood tree' which are known for being the tallest and biggest trees on earth.

As for the lyric, His love was thе key that opened my thighs? Well, that one's pretty self-explanatory, right?

In the second verse, Taylor continues with her sexual innuendos with a cheeky play on diamond engagement rings, which are often referred to as 'rocks', singing: I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way.

And she doubles down again in the second pre-chorus by directly referring to Travis' podcast New Heights. She sings: The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood.

Taylor has previously dropped some pretty spicy songs with sexually suggestive lyrics in the past, including 'Dress' and 'Guilty As Sin?', but 'Wood' is certainly her most bold – and fun! – yet. It's another iconic entry for Killtrav in the 'Song About Travis' Hall of Fame!

Taylor Swift - 'Wood' lyrics

[Verse 1]

Daisy's bare naked, I was distraught

He loves me not, he loves me not

Penny's unlucky, I took him back

And then stepped on a crack

And the black cat laughed

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

A bad sign is all good

I ain't gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin', wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain't got to knock on wood

(Ah) It's you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it's understood

I ain't got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He (ah!)matized me and opened my еyes

Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see

His love was thе key that opened my thighs

[Verse 2]

Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet, mm

To know a hard rock is on the way

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood)

I ain't gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin', wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain't got to knock on wood

(Ah) It's you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it's understood

I ain't got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

