What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

3 October 2025, 16:14

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?
What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean? Picture: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot, via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' is full of double entendres and is her most overtly sexual song yet. Here's what it means, with all the Travis Kelce references explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's 'Wood' might be her most explicit song yet thanks to its cheeky double entendres, but what does it actually mean? And what does 'ah-matized' mean in the lyrics?

'Wood', which is Track 9 on The Life of a Showgirl, sparked sooo many chaotic theories when the title was announced. And while some people were mocked for suggesting it, the lyrics do actually include quite a few references to... well, Travis Kelce's manhood.

Explaining the track on Amazon Music, Taylor said: "The song 'Wood' is a love story that uses as a narrative device superstitions, good and bad luck charms, all those ways we’ve invented to define what brings luck or bad luck, like knocking on wood or crossing paths with a black cat. That was the way I chose to explore this love song that’s so, so sentimental."

What she didn't explain, however, was the sexual references about Travis that are scattered throughout the lyrics. And there are many... Let's dive in!

What do Taylor Swift's 'Wood' lyrics mean?

Taylor Swift's double entendre-laden 'Wood' lyrics have two meanings
Taylor Swift's double entendre-laden 'Wood' lyrics have two meanings. Picture: via Instagram

What does 'Ah-matized' mean in Taylor Swift's 'Wood' lyrics?

In the post-chorus, after putting her own lyrical spin on common phrases about luck and superstitions, Taylor sings: Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs.

For those out there who are wondering what the hell 'Ah-matized' means, it's actually is a censored version of the word 'd--kmatized'. 'D--kmatized' is a slang term for when someone becomes completely hypnotised or obsessed with a man they find sexually attractive and impressive.

Taylor goes on to refer to Travis as a 'Redwood tree' which are known for being the tallest and biggest trees on earth.

As for the lyric, His love was thе key that opened my thighs? Well, that one's pretty self-explanatory, right?

Click the image above to watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast now
Click the image above to watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast now. Picture: Capital FM

In the second verse, Taylor continues with her sexual innuendos with a cheeky play on diamond engagement rings, which are often referred to as 'rocks', singing: I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way.

And she doubles down again in the second pre-chorus by directly referring to Travis' podcast New Heights. She sings: The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood.

Taylor has previously dropped some pretty spicy songs with sexually suggestive lyrics in the past, including 'Dress' and 'Guilty As Sin?', but 'Wood' is certainly her most bold – and fun! – yet. It's another iconic entry for Killtrav in the 'Song About Travis' Hall of Fame!

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Taylor Swift - 'Wood' lyrics

[Verse 1]
Daisy's bare naked, I was distraught
He loves me not, he loves me not
Penny's unlucky, I took him back
And then stepped on a crack
And the black cat laughed

[Pre-Chorus]
And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (Superstitious)
Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah)
Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck
A bad sign is all good
I ain't gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]
(Ah) All of that bitchin', wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain't got to knock on wood
(Ah) It's you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)
All over me, it's understood
I ain't got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He (ah!)matized me and opened my еyes
Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see
His love was thе key that opened my thighs

[Verse 2]
Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet, mm
To know a hard rock is on the way

[Pre-Chorus]
And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (Superstitious)
The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah)
Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck
New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood)
I ain't gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]
(Ah) All of that bitchin', wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain't got to knock on wood
(Ah) It's you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)
All over me, it's understood
I ain't got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang

Who is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about? The heartbreaking lyrics explained

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing a hoodie that offended her

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing 'offensive' hoodie

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Exclusive
Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits