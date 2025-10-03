Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained
3 October 2025, 12:30
Taylor Swift's 'Wi$h Li$t' lyrics link to The Tortured Poet's Departments 'The Prophecy' – and the meaning behind it is so sweet.
When Taylor Swift revealed that 'Wi$h Li$t' was one of the track titles from 'The Life of a Showgirl', fans were baffled by what it could mean. What do the dollar signs mean? Will it be like 'Vigilante Sh*t' or 'The Man'? Is it gonna be a boss anthem? Turns out, it's actually one of the sweetest songs on the album with an emotional meaning.
No, 'Wi$h Li$t' is not about money or material goods or staging an elaborate heist... it's about Taylor's hopes and dreams for her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce. "The song is precisely about exploring all these lives that people wish to live and all the aspirations they have, but also about recognising that you have your own wish list," Taylor explains.
Taylor also looks back on her past relationships in the song's bridge, vulnerably admitting that she once (or twice, even!) thought she'd finally found what she was looking for, but it turns out that she hadn't.
Here's a full breakdown of Taylor Swift's 'Wi$h Li$t' lyrics and the sweet meaning behind the song.
In 'Wi$h Li$t', Taylor sings about wanting nothing else except a simple, normal life with Travis, with a couple of kids and a driveway with a basketball hoop.
While the two are incredibly wealthy and successful, the fame, accolades and the glamour of it all is not the most important thing to them on their wish list. Building a home and starting a family is – and being left the f--k alone to do it!
In the verses, Taylor mentions prestigious awards, including an Oscar and the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or. She notes the expensive material goods, fame, society's 'ideal' body images that some people strive to attain, which is absolutely perfect for them if that's the life they want to live.
In the chorus, she shares her own personal wish list and confirms that she wants to start a family with Travis, singing: I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you / We tell the world to leave us thе f--k alone, and they do, wow / Got me drеaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wish list.
On the bridge, Taylor then alludes to her past relationships, echoing themes in both The Tortured Poets Department's 'The Prophecy' and The Life of a Showgirl's 'The Fate of Ophelia'.
Taylor sings: I made wishes on all of the stars / Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot / I thought I had it right, once, twice, but I did not.
Throughout TTPD, Taylor mentions hopes of marriage and wedding rings in reference to her previous two relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. In 'The Prophecy', she delivers the devastating line: Don't want money / Just someone who wants my company / Let it once be me.
And now, thanks to Travis Kelce, the prophecy has changed and it is now her! Calling back to 'The Fate of Opehlia' which opens with a line referencing Travis' bold statement on his podcast that started their whole relationship, she sings: You caught me off my guard / I hope get what I want (Get what I want) / 'Cause I know what I want.
Explaining the track on Amazon Music, Taylor revealed: "'Wi$h Li$t'" is a song about all the different dreams that people have. We live in a very visually curated moment, where you can see everyone’s life happening online, the trips they take, the things they want, the items they desire to buy. And it seems like everyone has different priorities.
"The song is precisely about exploring all these lives that people wish to live and all the aspirations they have, but also about recognising that you have your own wish list. And it doesn’t need to be the same as anyone else’s, just as theirs doesn’t need to be the same as yours. In the end, you just hope that everyone fulfills their own wishes, but these here are yours.”
Fun fact: 'Wi$h Li$t' is actually Taylor's favourite song on the album! While chatting to Capital Breakfast, Jordan North shared that he had already fallen in love with the song after hearing it for the time, and Taylor was over the moon about it: "That means the world to me. 'Cause that might be my favourite too [...] That makes me so happy. Thank you for saying that."
Taylor Swift – Wi$h Li$t lyrics
[Verse 1]
They want that yacht life, under chopper blades
They want those bright lights and Balenci' shades
And a fat ass with a baby face
They want it all
They want that complex female character
They want that critical smash Palme d'Or
And an Oscar on their bathroom floor
They want it all
[Pre-Chorus]
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
Hope they get what they want
[Chorus]
I just want you, huh
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us thе fuck alone, and they do, wow
Got me drеaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you
[Verse 2]
They want that freedom, living off the grid
They want those three dogs that they call their kids
And that good surf, no hypocrites
They want it all
They want a contract with Real Madrid
They want that spring break that was fuckin' lit
And then that video taken off the internet
They want it all
[Pre-Chorus]
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
I hope they get what they want
[Chorus]
I just want you, huh (You, you, yeah)
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Oh), wow
Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop (Hoop)
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
[Bridge]
I made wishes on all of the stars
Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot
I thought I had it right, once, twice, but I did not
You caught me off my guard
I hope get what I want (Get what I want)
'Cause I know what I want
[Chorus]
I just want you (Baby)
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (Got 'em looking like you)
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do, wow
Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you (Ooh)
And we can have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (You)
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Yeah), wow
And now you got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you
