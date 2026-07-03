Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list revealed

3 July 2026, 22:03 | Updated: 3 July 2026, 22:20

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list and who is invited?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list and who is invited? Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram, @taylorswift via Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's everyone who has confirmed they're going to Taylor and Travis' wedding, and who has been spotted in NYC ahead of the big day.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend is here and the couple's famous friends and beloved families are all in New York City ready to celebrate the big day!

Details about Taylor and Travis' wedding are top secret, with the couple reportedly choosing an extremely private venue (Madison Square Garden) to keep the public and paparazzi from intruding on their special ceremony.

Of course, that hasn't stopped people from trying to sneak a few peeks here and there. And after Taylor hinted that she might invite "anyone [she's] ever talked to" to the wedding, fans have been curious about who actually got an invite.

Some guests have already publicly confirmed that they'll be attending, while others have been spotted arriving at MSG for the wedding event. Here's the list of everyone who has been spotted so far.

Who is going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York City?
Who is going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York City? Picture: Getty

Who is going to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Several of Taylor and Travis' close friends and family have been spotted all dressed up in NYC, presumably on their way to attend the couple's pre-wedding rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden.

Of course, Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift and Travis' parents Ed and Donna Kelce will be attending alongside Taylor's brother Austin, and Travis' brother Jason and wife Kylie Kelce.

Here's the current list of people that have confirmed their attendance or have been spotted in NYC so far:

  • Taylor's best friend Abigail Anderson - Taylor was Maid of Honour at Abigail's wedding in 2017
  • Taylor's best friend Ashley Avignone
  • Taylor's publicist Tree Paine
  • Travis' best friend Ross Travis
  • Selena Gomez
  • Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
  • Lena Dunham
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Adam Sandler
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid
  • NFL player George Kittle and wife Claire
  • Sports commentator Erin Andrews
  • Former NFL player Beau Allen
  • Simone Biles
  • Dakota Johnson
  • Sports commentator Charissa Thompson
  • Graham Norton
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Sombr
  • Griff
  • Jenny Han
  • Benson Boone
  • Este Haim
  • Danielle Haim
  • Alana Haim
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • US soccer player Abby Wambach and author Glennon Doyle
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Eric Stonestreet
  • Camila Cabello
  • Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry
  • Hugh Grant
  • Nikki Glaser
  • Julianne Moore
  • Aaron Dessner
Selena Gomez will reportedly attend Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez will reportedly attend Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty
Travis Kelce's friend and fellow NFL player George Kittle confirmed his attendance at the wedding
Travis Kelce's friend and fellow NFL player George Kittle confirmed his attendance at the wedding. Picture: Getty

We'll update this list if/when more people confirm their attendance.

And if you're here looking for detailed info about the ceremony itself? Well, you won't find it! You'll just have to wait alongside us until Taylor and Travis decide to share it themselves!

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

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