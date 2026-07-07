Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer opens up about 'emotional' design process

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer speaks out about the dress for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were both dressed by Dior for their wedding and now Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson has spoken about designing Taylor's dress for the first time.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have just had the wedding of THE century and with the couple yet to reveal any pictures, hype around the event is at an all time high.

The pair managed to keep their huge wedding, with reportedly 1,000 guests, under wraps by hiring out Madison Square Gardens which has a completely covered roof.

However, since a huge sign announcing that they were 'JUST&T MARRIED' was shown on the walls of MSG, small details about the wedding are coming to light.

One of their guests shared a photo of a wedding favour, and it was reported that their vows were 20 minutes each and read from gold books. But, one thing that has been kept tightly under wraps is Taylor's dress and Travis' suit.

The screens display "Just T&T Married!" outside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on July 3, 2026. Picture: Getty

When Taylor and Travis' marriage was confirmed by Taylor's publicist Tree Paine, she revealed that the pair had both worn Dior.

The current creative director of Dior is Jonathan Anderson, known best for his own line JW Anderson and his time as creative director for Loewe. (And also his work with Harry Styles)

This week, Anderson has been in Paris showcasing his latest haute couture collection for Fall 2026. At his show, WWD Paris bureau chief Joelle Diderich asked Anderson about dressing Taylor for her wedding.

Jonathan Anderson designed Taylor Swift's wedding dress. Picture: Getty

The esteemed designer said: "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends." He added: "It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding."

While photos of Taylor's dress are yet to be revealed, some of the guests have begun sharing pictures of what they wore to the wedding on socials.

Sabrina Carpenter posted a photo of her in a lace black dress with some friends in suits, which people are speculating is what she wore to the wedding.

Maren Morris, who revealed the wedding favour, shared pictures of her and Kelsea Ballerini before the wedding. Maren wore a black dress while Kelsea wore khaki green.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

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