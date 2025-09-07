Is Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2025?

Is Taylor Swift at the 2025 VMAs? Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift is nominated at the 2025 VMAs but will The Life of a Showgirl superstar be at the award show?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The MTV VMAs 2025 take place tonight (Sept 7) in New York City, but will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

Taylor Swift and the VMAs have a long history (we're never forgetting the night she dropped the 'Look What You Made Me Do' video!), and she's the most awarded solo artist of all time with 30 Moon Person awards and 69 total nominations.

This year, she's nominated for Artist of the Year and fans are hoping for a surprise appearance with a potential surprise announcement ahead of the release of her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl. As well as the first red carpet outing for her huge engagement ring!

Sadly, however, it doesn't look like Taylor will be attending at all. Here's what we know.

Will Taylor Swift be at the VMAs?

Taylor Swift attends MTV VMAS in 2024. Picture: Getty

Why is Taylor Swift not at the VMAs?

According to E! News, Taylor will not be attending the MTV VMAs this year. No official reason why has been revealed.

Several outlets speculated that it could be down to the fact that Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played their first game of the season in Brazil on Friday September 5th. However, Taylor was not seen at the game and TMZ have reported that she did not travel overseas either.

Taylor Swift is the most awarded solo artist at in VMAs history. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift nominated at the 2025 VMAs?

Taylor hasn't released any music this year, nor has she released any more music videos so she doesn't have any nominations in those categories.

That said, she has been nominated for 'Artist of the Year' which is a pretty impressive feat considering she's been taking some well deserved time off since the end of the Eras Tour in December 2024.

Taylor is up against some other huge names in the category who have also all had an incredible year. Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd are also nominated.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.