Taylor Swift University Donation Makes Students ‘Dream Come True’

14 October 2020, 13:13

Taylor Swift made Victoria Mario's 'dream come true' when she donated to her GoFundMe page.
Taylor Swift made Victoria Mario's 'dream come true' when she donated to her GoFundMe page. Picture: instagram

Taylor Swift has made a university students ‘dream come true’ by funding her course.

Taylor Swift has been thanked by a university student for helping to make her ‘dream come true’.

Victoria Mario is studying Mathematics at the University of Warwick thanks to the ‘Lover’ singer, who donated £23,000 to her GoFundMe page earlier this year.

QUIZ: Only True Swifties Know Every Word To Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

Taylor shocked Victoria when she donated £23,000 to her GoFundMe page.
Taylor shocked Victoria when she donated £23,000 to her GoFundMe page. Picture: PA images

Opening up about the kind donation to the Coventry Telegraph, she said: “I just feel grateful to her and for everything she’s done because, to be honest, if it wasn’t for her I might not even have made it here.

“Or I would be here but I wouldn’t be so relaxed because I would have the extra [financial] burden. To finally be here is a dream come true.”

The teenager said although she was ‘recognised’ a few times on campus at fist its ‘calmed down now’ and she’s cracking on with her studies.

She added: “Some people recognised me and were really surprised to see me and others saw my name and realised who I was.

“People have said they are proud of me and they are happy that I have made it. It happened a lot in the first week, but it’s calmed down now.”

Vitoria set up a GoFundMe in the summer and explained how she’d been offered a place at Warwick University after getting A*A*A in her A-levels, but she wasn’t eligible for any loans or grants as she is originally from Portugal.

She was left speechless when Taylor stumbled across her story online and donated the huge sum of money.

Taking to Twitter at the time, she wrote: “I just don’t know what to say or even how to feel. God is good!”

Taylor left a message on her GoFundMe page, which read: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality.

"I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do, Taylor."

