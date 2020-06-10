Taylor Swift Urges Followers On Importance Of Voting To Fight ‘Ingrained’ Racial Injustice

Taylor Swift is urging her followers to vote. Picture: PA / Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor Swift shared a string of tweets on how people can make a change on racial inequality.

Taylor Swift, 30, is urging her followers to use their voting powers to bring about changes in “deeply ingrained” racial injustice within local and state governments, as she continues to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over one week after pledging “we will vote you out in November” to US President Donald Trump, Taylor is pointing her 86.4 million followers on how to try and make real change following the global uproar of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police officers.

Sharing a website explaining everything US citizens need to know about voting, Taylor wrote: “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

Taylor Swift shared an article by Obama on how to make real change to social injustice. Picture: PA

She then shared an article written by former US President Barack Obama, informing how the Black Lives Matter movement can continue with momentum and highlighting how real change comes from a local level within each state.

In the article, Obama outlines the importance of voting and that protesting is just as important as having a say in politics.

He writes: “The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable; in fact, throughout American history, it’s often only been in response to protests and civil disobedience that the political system has even paid attention to marginalized communities.

“But eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices — and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands.”

We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. https://t.co/4ImsKW1fQN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

Re-iterating the message in Obama’s eloquently written article, Taylor added on Twitter: “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Before her impassioned tweets, Taylor posted a black square on Instagram the week prior in solidarity with Black Out Tuesday.

Like a lot of pop starts including, Ariana Grande, Taylor has continued to urge her fanbase to register to vote and to actually use their vote.

