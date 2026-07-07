Taylor Swift's emotional wedding vows to Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift's heartfelt wedding vows had Travis Kelce crying. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Taylor Swift's heartfelt wedding vows revealed as Travis Kelce was reportedly moved to tears during the exchange.

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The wedding of the century might be over, but details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are emerging left, right, and centre, with insiders revealing that Taylor's heartfelt wedding vows left Travis in tears.

If somehow you didn't know already, pop icon Taylor married NFL player Travis over the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. From the star-studded guest list to the hidden meanings surrounding the wedding date, fans have been eagerly been learning more and more about the big day.

Now, in an exciting update, we've been given an insight of the heartfelt vows the coupled exchanged.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

After wedding attendee George Stephanopoulos described Taylors vows on Good Morning America as “real, vulnerable, serious and silly”, an exclusive source shared more details with People.

A friend of the couple revealed: "Swift praised Kelce for spending his high school lunch periods sitting with bullied kids and told their friends and family she 'wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school'."

Shining a light on the special moment, a second source also added, “Travis was very emotional during the vows".

It was also reported that pair "spent about 20 minutes each reading their vows" and even handed out embroidered handkerchiefs during the ceremony to wipe away any stray tears.

The custom handkerchiefs had a custom monogram of their initials, their wedding date, and location. They were also embroidered with the words, “So it’s gonna be forever”, a lyric from the chorus of Taylor's hit 2014 song 'Blank Space' and a favourite of Travis'.

Travis Kelce was reportedly "very emotional" during the vows. Picture: Getty Images

Officiating their wedding was none other than actor Adam Sandler, a reported "childhood hero" of Travis' and a recent co-star after Travis made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has since revealed some of the advice Adam gave to the newlyweds: "Kiss every chance you have, every day… Whether you’re going to bed or going to work or, you know, wherever, go ahead and kiss her.”

Andy added: “I thought that was, in a simple way, in its simplest form, it really was touching.”

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