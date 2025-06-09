Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "down-to-earth" wedding photos send fans into meltdown

9 June 2025, 16:33

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in family wedding photos.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in family wedding photos. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Swifties are losing it over new snaps that have emerged of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a wedding together.

Taylor Swift might have gone on a bit of a hiatus from life in the spotlight earlier this year, but ever since she announced she had bought her masters back last month, fans have started to see the ‘Cardigan’ singer more often.

Taylor announced she had bought back the masters to her first six albums in a post at the end of May, and since then we’ve seen her out for dinner with her beau Travis Kelce in Florida and most recently attending a wedding in Tennessee.

Photos of the couple at a family wedding was something none of us saw coming, but trust us when we say the pics are seriously adorable.

Taylor and Travis were seen at a family wedding together.
Taylor and Travis were seen at a family wedding together. . Picture: Getty

The nuptials were held for the cousin of Travis, Tanner Corum, in Knoxville, Tennessee and naturally, once the internet got wind the couple were there, photos quickly started to circulate online.

Taylor donned a stunning blue floral dress with a corset bodice alongside brown high heels. Meanwhile, Travis wore brown trousers with a box shirt and brogues.

And it’s safe to say Swifties were majorly spoiled with Tayvis content from the wedding, as countless photos and videos emerged of the pair at the reception.

In one video captured from the event, the couple can be seen from behind as they adorably dance at their seats while watching the newly wed couple dance together.

Elsewhere there’s quite a variety of pictures that emerged of Taylor and Travis, from posed family photos to solo couple selfies, but one feature stays notably the same throughout each snap: Taylor and Travis look totally loved up.

One of the guests (who certainly sounds like a Swiftie) shared a photo they got with the couple on Instagram and detailed what it was like to meet the ‘Invisible String’ singer.

They wrote: “Still can't believe we met Taylor while celebrating the Corums! She was as kind, down-to-earth, and lovely as you'd hope.”

Of course, fans online also gushed over the newly emerged photos of Tayvis, as one wrote: “Taylor and Travis having the best time at a wedding makes my heart so happy.”

Another said: “God I love seeing them in normal family photos. It’s so endearing. Glad they all got some family time. Don’t we all need it?”

While one simply joked: “I want Taylor and Travis at my wedding someday.”

