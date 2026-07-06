Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding favour revealed with sweet nod to '1989' song

6 July 2026, 12:40

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured at iHeart Awards in 2026 and broadway.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding favour revealed with sweet 'Blank Space' reference. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's special wedding favour has been revealed by a guest on social media following their iconic wedding at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

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While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy newlywed bliss after saying 'I do' in New York City on Friday, new details about their special day are coming to light!

Following their ceremony, a statement was issued way by Taylor's publicist Tree Paine which revealed details about the wedding. She shared how actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, the couple chose not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen, and that they wore Christian Dior.

Although the pair reportedly invited 1,000 guests to their wedding, no expenses were spared. It's been revealed that each and every guest left with a wedding favour that paid a sweet tribute to a song from Taylor's '1989' album.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured during their engagement.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged inAugust 2025. Picture: Instagram

American singer Maren Morris revealed the wedding favour, which guests received at Taylor and Travis' wedding, included a special nod to one of her famous songs.

In an Instagram post, Maren's final slide showed a white linen handkerchief embroidered with the couple's wedding date, location, and a custom monogram of their initials.

The handkerchiefs were also embroidered with the words, “So it’s gonna be forever”, a lyric from the chorus of Taylor's hit 2014 song 'Blank Space' and a favourite of Travis'.

In 2024, on his 'New Heights' podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis was asked which of Taylor's songs he could listen to for the rest of his life. He replied: "I mean, 'Blank Space' is a song that I’ll always listen to forever. It's just unbelievable, everything about it."

The handkerchief obviously didn't include the following line, "or it's gonna go down in flames", because Taylor and Travis are celebrating forever together.

A white embroidered linen handkerchief with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's initials and her Blank Space lyrics.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding favours were revealed by singer Maren Morris. Picture: X

As well as the adorable handkerchief, guests who attended Taylor and Travis intimate rehearsal dinner were spotted leaving with a mysterious velvet gift box embossed with the same monogram on their wedding favours.

A source later told Page Six, the velvet box contained "one large champagne flute adorned with diamonds". Guests were also presented with an image of what appeared to be the garden from the couple’s engagement photos with a frayed fabric placed on top.

The fabric was reportedly wrapped around a commemorative card and fastened with an elegant silver wax seal. A very Taylor-coded move, considering she gifted her staff a major bonus accompanied by a handwritten letters sealed with wax during the Eras Tour.

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