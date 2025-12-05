Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date theory explained

Taylor Swift's wedding date theory explained. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

What is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date theory? Here's everything you need to know about the symbolic date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As our forever IT couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finish the year on a high, reports suggest they're already deep in wedding planning mode, with their chosen date already secured because of it's symbolic meaning.

Earlier this year, the gorgeous pair broke the internet when they officially announced their engagement via Instagram after two years of dating. The post, which included snaps from the momentous moment, read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨."

Swifties will be thrilled to hear that the couple may be saying 'I do' sooner than expected, with reports claiming the pair have secured a very specific date for their wedding day, as it holds a sentimental value for Taylor.

Taylor and Travis met in summer 2023. Picture: Instagram

Multiple sources have reportedly told American news outlet Page Six, that Taylor and Travis' upcoming nuptials will take place on Saturday 13th June 2026.

They said: "They plan to marry on Saturday, June 13, 2026, which is numerically significant to the bride, at posh Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I.

"Swift was so adamant about tying the knot on this special date that she cut a hefty check to another bride-to-be who had already booked it at the venue."

Although the number is unlucky to some, Swifties won't be surprised to learn about the reported chosen date, with the number 13 holding deep significance for Taylor.

Over the years, the singer has credited the number for bringing her good fortune. She was born on December 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th, and watched her first album go gold in precisely 13 weeks. So, no surprise she plans to get married on the 13th as well.

Back in 2009, Taylor explained the power of number 13 in an interview with Jay Leno: "I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went number 1, it had a 13 second intro, I didn't even do that on purpose!

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing," she added.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement earlier this year. . Picture: Instagram

What's the numerical symbolism of 6/13/26?

Many have also noticed that when written numerically as 6/13/26, the digits reduce to the number nine.

Unsurprisingly, within numerical symbolism, the number nine is said to represent completion and the ending of one cycle, before a new one begins - very fitting for the pair as they started married life together.

After the reports, Swifties haven't been able to contain their excitement, with many taking to X immediately. One said: "Tay Tay getting married June 13, 2026. Book your rooms now at the Ocean House!"

Another wrote: "Taylor getting married 5 days before my bday iktr she did this for me..."

Meanwhile, another Swiftie was more skeptical and wrote: "Trust when I say it’s a decoy date and venue Taylor is soo incredibly smart and has the budget to book one venue and use a complete different one Tay wedding will be private until after trust."

Of course Taylor and Travis haven't confirmed the date of their wedding but June 13th is the only day in 2026 when the 13th of a month falls on a Saturday...

It could be a decoy date, a really good guess or completely fabricated! We'll update you as soon as we know the truth.

Tay Tay getting married June 13, 2026. Book your rooms now at the Ocean House! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/l3RkbQrK0T — Pete (@pkizenko) December 4, 2025

taylor getting married 5 days before my bday iktr she did this for me.. pic.twitter.com/feiHQ7T1K6 — ₊˚ੈ✩ nick (@sp1nm3ar0und) December 5, 2025

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.