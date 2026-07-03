Everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have said about their wedding

Everything we know about Taylor and Travis' wedding so far. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

From the guest list to the strict rule they've set in place for those attending their wedding, here's everything Taylor and Travis have revealed about their big day.

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It's happening! Everybody stay calm! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day is upon us and while details about the big day are being kept private, the happy couple have already shared a handful of glimpses into what they seem to be planning for their big day!

Ever since Taylor and Travis shared news of their engagement on August 26th 2025, fans all over the world have been excited to see what their wedding day will look like. Taylor's dress! The numerology meaning behind the date! Who will be invited? Which of Taylor's musician friends will be performing?

Rumours are swirling, of course, but nothing has been confirmed by Taylor or Travis just yet. That said, here's everything the couple themselves have shared about their wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set marry three years since they first met. Picture: Getty

Taylor hasn't spoken too much about her and Travis' big day, preferring to keep details about the special moment under wraps, but she has dropped a few hints here and there about who might be invited and just how big of a celebration it'll actually be.

"I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests] and people are on the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate and asses your relationship with them to see if they should be there," Taylor said in a 2025 interview. "I'm not gonna do that."

"Anyone that I've ever talked to [is invited]," she joked before adding: "I shouldn't have said any of that."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to be getting married at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Did Taylor have a bachelorette/hen party before the wedding? When she stopped by Global HQ to promote The Life of a Showgirl, she revealed that she'd never really thought about it before but by the sounds of her response, she might have done one in the lead up to the wedding.

"So I haven’t even thought about that, doing a hen do or whatever," she said. "This is the first time I have thought about that."

Elsewhere, Travis has also remained tight-lipped about their upcoming nuptials—including the date.

Even when jokingly asked point blank by his brother Jason Kelce, back in October 2025 on Monday Night Countdown, when the wedding is taking place, Travis said: “Get this guy out of here! I was wondering what he was gonna ask."

He hasn't spilled much else on the podcast either. Earlier this year in May, Travis said he "can't wait" for the big day in conversation with golfer Rory McIlroy.

Confirmed guests, including Travis' mother Donna Kelce, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff and NFL player George Kittle, have been spotted arriving in New York ahead of the wedding weekend so it's seemingly happening very soon!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connected after he called her out on his podcast. Picture: Getty

Travis' friend and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has also spilled a little glimpse about the big day.

George confirmed that he will be attending the nuptials in an interview with ExtraTV and even revealed that Taylor and Travis have asked for a strict no gifts rule.

"Let's see, they said absolutely no gifts," he said. "But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin. Sounds expensive, too."

Taylor and Travis are reportedly planning a huge wedding celebration. Picture: Getty

On the topic of gifts, it's also just been revealed that Taylor and Travis donated $26 million to charities ahead of their big day!

Tayvis donated to 20 different organisations, both local (NYC, Nashville, Kansas City and Rhode Island) and national, with several charities confirming the donation and sharing thank you messages and well wishes to the couple.

Food Bank For NYC confirmed that they donated $1 million to help feed New Yorkers across the six boroughs facing food insecurity.

The Store in Nashville also wrote: "We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their transformative gift to The Store. Their kindness will help more families across Middle Tennessee access fresh, healthy food with dignity and choice, and we’re honoured to have their support."

Fans that have been looking for Easter eggs planted by Taylor and Travis should also give up now because Taylor has previously confirmed that she won't be leaving any clues about her private life.

Explaining the "parameters" she sets when it comes to Easter eggs while speaking on the New Heights pod, Taylor said: "I'm never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It's always going to be towards the music or something I have coming up, a plan I have coming together, something that you don't know why I'm saying for a specific reason."

We guess we'll find out everything as soon as Taylor and Travis are ready to share the pics with the world!

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