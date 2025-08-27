Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline so far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the cutest couples in showbizness. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together now? And how exactly did they meet? When did they get engaged? Here are all the important milestones and updates from showbiz's favourite couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took over the internet for a second time in one month, on August 26th 2025, when they revealed to the world that they are engaged!

The engagement news came after Travis and Taylor's relationship reached new heights, when she happily announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl with her partner and his brother on their podcast New Heights.

Breaking records with the episode, it's become a relationship moment in pop culture history. And now Ed Kelce, Travis' father, has pulled the curtain on their 'Love Story' as he revealed the proposal took place just a few hours after they filmed the podcast.

As one of our favourite couples ever, here's a complete timeline of Taylor and Travis' relationship so far (they've been together two years already!) including how they first met...

Taylor Swift and Travis Scott have been very public with their relationship. Picture: Getty

How did Taylor Swift and Travis meet? - July 2023

Travis tried shooting his shot at Taylor at The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. As per Swift tradition, he made a friendship bracelet for the Bejeweled singer, but he wasn’t able to get it directly to her.

On his podcast he recalled what went down and expressed his disappointment at not meeting Tay.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made her. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on.”

When his brother asked whether he meant his shirt number or phone number, Travis responded: “You know which one,” adding: “She doesn’t meet anyone or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal.”

In an interview after this, Taylor admitted this was the moment that caught her attention. She told TIME magazine: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell. We started hanging out right after that."

Taylor's first football match - September 2023

Taylor and Travis ignited dating rumours everywhere when he jetted to New York on his week off from training, where Taylor also happened to be.

A source told The Messenger at the time: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

It was also this month that we first saw pictures of Taylor at a Travis game, with his mum, letting the world know their relationship was on.

Watching Travis’s match against the Chicago Bears, Taylor’s excited reactions from the crowd soon went viral as she jumped up and down cheering him on when he scored a touch down.

After the game, they were seen driving away together and later booked out an entire restaurant where they were reportedly joined by some of Travis’s team mates.

Tay’s attendance in the VIP section came days after Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, admitting he invited Taylor to watch him play. “I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,’” he recalled. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Travis calls Taylor 'amazing' - September 2023

On the podcast with his brother, Travis reflected on his game which went viral thanks to Tay's appearance in the crowd. He told his brother: "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.

"The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

He even made reference to one of Taylor's songs after they were pictured leaving the match in his 1970s Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible, saying: "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Taylor Swift was first spotted at a Travis Kelce game with his mum. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Travis first pictures - September 2023

By now it was pretty obvious Taylor and Travis were an item but that didn't make the first official pictures of them together any less exciting.

A few days after Taylor watched Travis's Kansas City Chiefs' game, a picture of the pair looking like an official couple surfaced online showing Taylor with her arm around him as she chatted to a friend.

Travis apparently rented out the rooftop of bar Prime Social so he could throw a party for his friends.

Taylor and Travis hard-launch their relationship – October 2023

Taylor really said 'that's my boyfriend' when she and Travis headed to a Saturday Night Live after party together. Making their official debut as a couple in New York on 14th October, Travis seemed to tell Taylor's bodyguard that he's "got it from here" and proceeded to open her car door, help her out of the car and hold her hand, ever the gent.

We're already obsessed with the first few photos of the new couple, who were hand-in-hand in every one. According to onlookers at the SNL afterparty, they weren't shy in kissing in front of the crowd and apparently had 'so much fun' together, staying out until after 4am.

Taylor Swift is ‘falling’ for Travis Kelce - October 2023

Both Taylor and Travis have described each other as 'different' to their past relationships. A Us Weekly source said: “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before, and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by."

Meanwhile, a People source revealed: “Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before...It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

Travis keeps Taylor feeling "safe and protected," it was revealed as Us' source said he also "goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can”, an example being surprise gifts: “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because.”

“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continued. “Things are going really well [for them].”

Taylor and Travis are pictured kissing - October 2023

Things are hotting up between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as pictures of these lovebirds kissing have appeared online.

Chariah Gordon, girlfriend of Travis’s teammate Mecole Hardman Jr., posted the cute pic on her Instagram after the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor, showing support for her man by wearing a team t-shirt, looked happy as she posed with Travis, Chariah and Mecole.

And Chariah isn’t the only Kansas City WAG that Taylor has been enjoying a friendship with, she’s also been out to dinner with Brittany Mahomes, wife of the team’s quarterback and Travis BFF Partick.

Taylor and Travis were spotted on a number of dates when they began seeing one another in 2023. Picture: Getty

Taylor shows public support for NFL boyfriend - November 2023

Despite usually being pretty low-key on Instagram, on November, 6, Taylor liked an Instagram post announcing Travis as the 'new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history' after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

Eager-eyed fans spotted the post was 'liked by Taylor Swift and others', with thousands of them commenting 'Taylor we see you' and 'Taylor is so real for liking this'.

Taylor running into her boyfriend's arms breaks the internet - November 2023

After closing her show on 11th November, Taylor ran backstage and her adorable reunion with boyfriend Travis was captured by lucky fans sat nearby.

She ran into his arms in a moment that looked straight out of The Notebook and received the loudest screams we've ever heard as Swifties cheered them on.

During this show in Argentina, Taylor had also playfully pointed out her man in the crowd and even changed some of her lyrics for him, including the now-iconic, 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.'

Kansas City Chiefs is of course Travis' American football team and his reaction to the lyric change was adorable.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

the way scott was fully gagged and clapping at travis when taylor said guy on the chiefs pic.twitter.com/GSg8BFeTz7 — Jane (@taylorstightend) November 12, 2023

Travis opens up about 'genius' girlfriend Taylor – November 2023

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Travis discussed his relationship with Taylor for the first time, admitting he's never dated anyone with an aura quite like hers – cute!

He opened up on how they first connected, recalling: "She'll probably hate me for saying this, but... when she came to Arrowhead [Kansas City Chiefs' stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker."

Travis added that by the time they had their first date in New York, they'd already been talking so knew they could 'have a nice dinner' and felt 'what goes from there will go from there.'

On the level of public interest in their relationship, Travis said: "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them, I've never dealt with it... But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life.

"When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

He added they bonded over how close they are with their families too: "Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

Taylor moves in with Travis - November 2023

Three months into their budding romance Taylor is all set to spend a few weeks living with Travis in his brand new $6 million Kansas City mansion.

After finishing the South American leg of her tour the 'Lover' singer is said to have flown back to be with her beau for an "extended period of time".

"Now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be," an insider reportedly told the MailOnline.

Travis Kelce makes Taylor's signature heart gesture - January 2024

At the end of Jan, dressed in a red beanie and oversized baseball jacket, Taylor supported her man at his away game in Buffalo which his team won 27-24.

After making a touchdown, the NFL player blew a kiss to Taylor and then signalled the sweet gesture of heart hands towards the suite where she was sat with his family.

The 'Fearless' singer was seen cheering in the stands alongside Travis' bro Jason Kelce and her bestie Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift was there to celebrate Travis Scott's Superbowl win in 2024. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce and his team win the Super Bowl - February 2024

As the Kansas City Chiefs' friends and family rushed the field to congratulate the players on their second consecutive win, Travis adorably spotted Taylor after hugging his mum and told her, 'come here, girl', pulling her in the for biggest hug and a kiss.

Hundreds of journalists rushed to capture the moment but the couple were in their own little world as they celebrated together, with Taylor looking teary-eyed as she congratulated her man.

Their sweet PDA even had fans wondering if Travis had proposed to Taylor at the Super Bowl, following weeks of rumours he was set to get down on one knee. However, it doesn't look like they're walking down the aisle together just yet.

Travis and Taylor enjoy Coachella - April 2024

The couple were seen all around the Californian festival as Travis guided Taylor under his arm. They were spotted at the Neon Carnival held during the festival and at Ice Spice, Dom Dolla and Jungle's set.

During this much deserved break from her worldwide Eras Tour, Taylor was seen dancing with Travis and cuddling up to him throughout the festival.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holiday in Italy - May 2024

Taylor and Travis were spotted together in Lake Como, Italy while the 'Blank Space' singer took a much deserved break from the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Travis had his arm around Taylor while they strolled the streets of Italy and another snap showed them sat opposite each other for an al fresco meal, complete with wine. The pictures captured showed their hands intertwined, they're so stinking cute!

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour – June 2024

Travis made a surprise appearance during 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' at Wembley Stadium, appearing as one of the showmen who help Taylor "get ready" to perform, carrying her to a sofa when she 'fell down' at the end of 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'.

Fans took this to mean that Travis was quite literally the person who helped her get back on her feet last summer when she'd broken up with Matty Healy.

In September, Travis opened up about his appearance on the Eras Tour, saying he was most scared about dropping her.

“Taylor knew when the lights are on, I’m gonna have some fun," he told the Rich Eisen Show. "She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up. I just didn’t wanna drop her when I was carrying her on that stage. That would’ve been the most embarrassing thing I could’ve ever done. Getting her to the couch was the hardest part.”

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift fans on her Eras tour. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift stuns in double-denim at Travis Kelce game - September 2024

After saying 'So Long, London' in August following the end of her Wembley shows, Taylor was photographed in Kansas City supporting Travis at the start of a new NFL season.

She was seen strutting into the stadium in double denim and thigh high red snake print boots, it was a complete serve. The 'Midnights' singer was also seen chatting to Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, before cheering on her boyfriend from the box.

Taylor and Travis smitten at US Open - September 2024

Taylor and boyfriend Travis looked super loved up at the US Open, even singing and dancing along in the stands to ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’, a moment which quickly went viral as they serenaded each other.

They looked completely at ease with one another one year into their relationship, kissing and dancing with their arms around one another as they relaxed with their friends.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA at the US Open. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce drops cryptic clue about new Taylor Swift music - January 2025

After months of mounting speculation and conspiracy theories, on January 13th Travis Kelce dropped a cryptic clue about potential new music from his lover.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, the talk show host suggested to Travis that Taylor's future music might include more material about a good guy after so many "f---boys".

Laughing in response, Travis cryptically quipped “there might be a few, I don’t know”.

Pressed further on whether he had heard any new songs by his beau, Travis shut the host down, telling him: “I can’t, I can’t say any of that. You know I can’t say that. I hear music everywhere.”

While the football tight end wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of any new material by Taylor, he did confirm that he’s “always a motivator” of her work. He said: “I’ll never chime in but you already know it. I’m here to support, I’m here to see where it can go”.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl again - January 2025

How'd we get so lucky! Taylor Bowl was confirmed for a second year running after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26th.

The Taylor and Travis victory moment was of course complete with an array of pictures that looked straight out of a rom-com. This power couple cannot be stopped!

What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixC0gAiFh6 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl - February 2025

After the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year, of course Taylor showed up to cheer on her NFL boyfriend Travis.

Sadly for the team, they lost their winning streak to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Taylor made sure to cheer on Travis throughout the game – despite all the booing directed her way – and was there for him when they lost their winning title.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on romantic date - March 2025

Taylor and Travis started to make fewer public appearances after the Super Bowl 2025 but were spotted on a rare date night in March when they showed up at a New York City grille.

The pair were snapped heading into a restaurant called Del Frisco’s Grille on March 14. Taylor donned a gorgeous grey blazer and burgundy heels while Travis opted for a grey shirt paired with a white tee and jeans. They reportedly dined out for three hours, according to People.

Taylor and Travis break two months of silence - May 2025

After almost two months of silence from Taylor and Travis, fans started to get desperate for new intel on the couple and speculation even began that they had split.

But the pair stunned diners at the beginning of May when they broke cover on US Mother’s Day at a restaurant in Philadelphia - and it’s safe to say they still looked pretty loved up.

The couple beamed as they entered the restaurant and reportedly joined Travis’s brother and his wife, Jason and Kylie, for a Mother’s Day lunch with both of their mums. Cute!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce returning to the public eye on his podcast, New Heights. Picture: New Heights

Travis posts Taylor on his Instagram grid for the first time - July 2025

Travis stunned the internet after posting an Instagram carousel of his off-season adventures. Several photos of him and Taylor were featured, showing them out for dinner, on vacation, hanging out with friends and more.

Fans even noticed that they each have a photo of them together as their phone backgrounds, with Travis' appearing to have been taken after one of Taylor's Eras Tour shows!

Taylor appears on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast to announce her new album – August 2025

After months and months of hoping she'd be a special guest on the New Heights podcast, Swifties got what they asked for as Taylor announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the pod.

Not only is it Taylor's first ever podcast appearance, but it's also the first time fans will see a full conversation between her and Travis. Until now, the two had only really been together in front of the cameras for a substantial amount of time on the field at his football games.

In the clips shared so far, fans can't get enough of the way they look and speak about each other – with Taylor complimenting the colour of his sweater and Travis noting it's the same colour as her eyes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged! Picture: Instagram / @taylorswift

Taylor and Travis announce their engagement - August 2025

The gorgeous pair announced the news via an Instagram post including snaps of the moment and a caption which reads: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." A clear nod to Taylor's 'So, High School' lyrics, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle, which are believed to have been penned about Travis.

The caption also included a dynamite emoji... aka T N T! Another reminder that no one is more poetic than miss Taylor Alison (soon-to-be Kelce) Swift.

Bookmark this page because, as we prepare for showbiz's royal wedding, we'll be keeping this page fresh with updates.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.