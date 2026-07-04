Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married! Picture: @taylorswift via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor and Travis' wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, with their respective brothers Austin Swift and Jason Kelce acting as Man or Honour and Best Man.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official — Taylor Swift is married! The pop superstar has officially tied the knot to Travis Kelce in a ceremony in New York City on Friday 3rd July.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Taylor and Travis' wedding was set to happen in New York City this weekend (July 3). With reports of the couple getting married at Madison Square Garden flooding the internet, fans all around the world have been buzzing with excitement and hoping to catch a glimpse of their big day.

While photos and details of Tay and Trav's big day are still being kept under wraps, we do now have confirmation of one thing... Travis and Taylor are now husband and wife!

A statement issued by Taylor's publicist Tree Paine revealed a handful of details about the nuptials. Here's what it said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Picture: Getty

The statement issued just after they tied the knot details Taylor and Travis' wedding looks, as well as cute details about the wedding party.

It reads: "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

"Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man."

And perhaps, most iconic of all: "The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

Taylor and Travis got married just under three years since they first met.

Their love story began on July 8th, when Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Days after that, he publicly called her out on his podcast after he was left disappointed that he wasn't able to meet her and give her a friendship bracelet.

In August, reports emerged that the two had been 'quietly hanging out' and then in September 2023, they made their budding relationship public when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game.

Taylor then became a regular at Chiefs games, even joining Travis and the team on the field after winning the AFC Championship, and then the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first outing together in October 2023. Picture: Getty

In August 2025, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with an Instagram post that broke the internet.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Taylor wrote in the caption alongside photos of Travis down on one knee in a garden full of flowers. Taylor later revealed that he'd had the whole thing set up while they recorded Taylor's episode of New Heights where she announced The Life of a Showgirl.

Their engagement came around two years after they first started dating.

And now, just shy of three years since Travis attended the Eras Tour and changed the trajectory of both of their lives, the couple have finally tied the knot.

Congrats to Taylor and Travis!!!!!

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.