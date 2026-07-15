Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in first photos since they got married

15 July 2026, 14:59

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at an event and the couple kissing at the Super Bowl.
The first official pics of married Taylor and Travis have been released. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted on their first outing together since they got married over Fourth of July weekend at MSG.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two weeks after the couple said 'I do', the first official pictures of newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been released as their wedding era continues.

The wedding of the century happened during the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. From the star-studded guest list to their emotional wedding vows, it seemed to be an unforgettable day shared with some of the hottest people in pop culture.

While Taylor continues to keep fans waiting for the official wedding photos, the newly married couple have been photographed on their first outing as a married couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured together earlier this year.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty Images

The newlyweds were pictured at former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding in California on 10th July, less than a week after their nuptials.

Taylor was pictured wearing a strapless pink dress with her signature red lip, while Travis was seen sporting a charcoal suit.

Talking about post-wedding life, an insider source told People: "They’re really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again."

While we wait for the Taylor and Travis' official wedding pictures to drop and break the internet, Taylor's publicist Tree Paine recently revealed that the pair both wore Dior for their wedding.

The current creative director of Dior, Jonathan Anderson, has spoken about dressing Taylor for her wedding. He said: "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding."

A Dior spokesperson even told The New York Times: "All would be revealed — at some point, after Swift herself posts the first pictures on her Instagram. They just weren’t sure when that might be."

After the wedding, when we were all desperate for any inside goss from the wedding, and insider revealed that Taylor's heartfelt wedding vows left Travis in tears.

A friend of the couple revealed to People: "Swift praised Kelce for spending his high school lunch periods sitting with bullied kids and told their friends and family she 'wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school'."

Shining a light on the special moment, a second source also added, “Travis was very emotional during the vows".

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Love Island

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island

A screenshot from Love Island's Tina Rad TikTok video and Lola Deal pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Tina calls for hate against Lola to stop

Love Island

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick pictured looking emotional.

Has Love Island's Ellie left the show?

Love Island

Love Island's Tommy Stagg promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Stagg: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Love Island

Love Island stars Lola Deal and Julia Mayska pictured.

Love Island's Lola breaks silence on Julia feud

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

Love Island

Exclusive
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Exclusive
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

Exclusive
Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits