Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in first photos since they got married

The first official pics of married Taylor and Travis have been released. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted on their first outing together since they got married over Fourth of July weekend at MSG.

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Two weeks after the couple said 'I do', the first official pictures of newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been released as their wedding era continues.

The wedding of the century happened during the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. From the star-studded guest list to their emotional wedding vows, it seemed to be an unforgettable day shared with some of the hottest people in pop culture.

While Taylor continues to keep fans waiting for the official wedding photos, the newly married couple have been photographed on their first outing as a married couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty Images

The newlyweds were pictured at former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding in California on 10th July, less than a week after their nuptials.

Taylor was pictured wearing a strapless pink dress with her signature red lip, while Travis was seen sporting a charcoal suit.

Talking about post-wedding life, an insider source told People: "They’re really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again."

While we wait for the Taylor and Travis' official wedding pictures to drop and break the internet, Taylor's publicist Tree Paine recently revealed that the pair both wore Dior for their wedding.

The current creative director of Dior, Jonathan Anderson, has spoken about dressing Taylor for her wedding. He said: "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding."

A Dior spokesperson even told The New York Times: "All would be revealed — at some point, after Swift herself posts the first pictures on her Instagram. They just weren’t sure when that might be."

After the wedding, when we were all desperate for any inside goss from the wedding, and insider revealed that Taylor's heartfelt wedding vows left Travis in tears.

A friend of the couple revealed to People: "Swift praised Kelce for spending his high school lunch periods sitting with bullied kids and told their friends and family she 'wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school'."

Shining a light on the special moment, a second source also added, “Travis was very emotional during the vows".

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