Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce in acceptance speech as couple finally make award show debut

27 March 2026, 06:40 | Updated: 27 March 2026, 06:49

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally make their debut award show appearance together
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally make their debut award show appearance together. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé who's here tonight."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It finally happened, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just made their award show debut together at the iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday (March 26).

While the two didn't walk the carpet together, Tayvis sat next to each other inside the event where Taylor picked up the award for Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl.

Of course, the album was inspired by her romance with Travis, and in her acceptance speech, she thanked him for the reason behind why it sounds so "happy and confident and free".

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

"I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé who's here tonight,” she said as the camera cut to Travis, who smiled as the crowd cheered and mouthed "I love you" to Tay on stage.

Taylor picked up seven awards out of nine nominations she was up for.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor also acknowledged the backlash she received over the album in her speech after winning Artist of the Year while thanking fans for supporting her for this long.

“To be receiving Artist of the Year, which is—I love being an artist," Taylor said. "I love writing songs more than anything in the world. And I didn’t think I was an artist when I first started doing it. It was a hobby. It was a hobby, and then it was my favourite hobby. And then it was what I would, like, rush home from school to do. It was like, ‘I can’t wait to get back to my guitar in my room and write a song.’"

"And I just want to say, like, when I was 12 years old, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working at my craft, practicing, making mistakes through trial and error. And that was all completely unobserved, right? So that was just me and my craft. And I’m looking out into this crowd, and I’m seeing so many ambitious, cool, smart, awesome people who have dreams."

"We live in this world where there’s so much immediate feedback constantly. You get feedback for everything you share with the world now. Everything you post, you get feedback, whether it’s good or bad or whatever. I just want to say, if I had one hope for you, I would say that I hope that you get to nurture your hobby and your passion just between you and that craft. And you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes. Give yourself some time to hone your craft."

"I’m a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill. And I don’t want that for your dreams. So thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a love, into a passion, into a dream, into a career. Thank you for allowing me to have it this long. And I wish you the best with everything you do. Thank you so much for this amazing, amazing night."

Taylor is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her first album Taylor Swift in October.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating rumours explained

Here's what's going on with Love Island's Samie & Tyrique as Ciaran speaks out

Love Island

Love Island's Samie Elishi responds to Ciaran Davies' account of their split

Love Island's Samie Elishi slams Ciaran Davies' account of their split

Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split

Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split

Love Island

RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

RAYE explains moving meaning behind her 'I Know You're Hurting.' lyrics

MAFS Australia's shared unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Stella in tears over unseen footage of Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia and Brook accuse producers of "egging on" their Dinner Party behaviour

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

Exclusive
Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Exclusive
Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

TV & Film

Exclusive
Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits