Inside Taylor Swift's secret engagement as Travis Kelce's dad reveals proposal details

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement as Ed Kelce reveals secret details. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Travis' dad Ed Kelce has revealed all the details about Travis' proposal to Taylor, including when it happened, where they got engaged and how long they've been keeping it a secret.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and now Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, is spilling all the details about Travis' intimate proposal and how long they've actually been keeping their engagement a secret from the public.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement yesterday (Aug 26), with a surprise post on Instagram and a collection of absolutely stunning photos of themselves surrounded by flowers. In amongst those photos is also a photo of Taylor's huge diamond engagement ring, which was designed by Travis.

The announcement literally broke Instagram, and Swifties all over the world have been ecstatic ever since.

And now, Ed Kelce has shared all the details about how it all went down with two different outlets: News 5 Cleveland and Australian radio show The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma.

“I don’t know how much I’m supposed to say but I don’t care,” Ed told News 5 Cleveland before sharing everything fans have been dying to know. Here's everything he revealed.

When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor and Travis got engaged two weeks before they announced it on Instagram. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

Where did Taylor and Travis get engaged? Travis proposed to Taylor in their backyard in Lee's Summit.

On the New Heights podcast, Taylor and Travis subtly confirmed they are now living together and it sounds like Travis proposed to her in the garden of a home they share in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"That's the garden in his house, he surprised her with that," Ed confirmed to The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. "They were gonna go out to dinner and she was ready to go and [he said], let's go out out in the garden, on that little patio out there and have a glass of wine before we go. We got time."

"I think she knew something was up because as they as they walked out there, she could see suddenly there's a lot more flowers out there," Ed continued. "That was all decorated by some people that help Travis out with a lot of things, and they got it all ready."

Ed also revealed that the people who set up the flowers actually hid in the bushes while Travis proposed to Taylor to avoid being seen.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in the backyard of a home they share. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

Taylor and Travis got engaged two weeks ago.

"Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed told News5Cleveland.

Elaborating on the timeline with The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Ed continued: "They did keep it quiet for a while because you know Taylor had the album coming out, and you don't want to take away the energy from that. I think she didn't want that to be a subject of of discussion."

Fans have speculated that Travis proposed to Taylor after the New Heights podcast recording, based on Travis' haircut and Taylor's manicure - but it's not been confirmed just yet.

Taylor and Travis got engaged shortly after the New Heights podcast recording. Picture: New Heights via YouTube

And Travis had actually got Taylor's engagement ring over a month before the proposal happened.

Despite everyone theorising that Travis had been planning on proposing to Taylor at the 2025 Super Bowl, it seems like Travis finally found the perfect ring for Taylor earlier this summer.

Ed shared that Travis had sent him a photo of the ring in "early July".

While to exact details about Taylor's massive diamond engagement ring haven't emerged yet, sources have confirmed that it was designed by Travis with jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The ring features a massive Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond with antique references and intricate detailing on the yellow gold band. Some jewellery experts have estimated that the ring is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, with one estimating that it could be around upwards of $3.5 million.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring is said to be worth around $550,000. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

Taylor and Travis immediately FaceTimed their loved ones after their engagement.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great," Ed told News5Cleveland, who revealed he was actually at a Philadelphia Eagles practice session when they called.

"So at that practice [...] I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce FaceTimed their loved ones immediately after the engagement. Picture: Travis Kelce via Instagram

Travis initially wanted to wait until this week but both Ed and Taylor's dad Scott Swift urged him to pop the question sooner.

Speaking to The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Ed revealed that Travis was waiting to do a huge proposal before he jetted off to Brazil to play with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of September.

"Travis had these plans to do it, I think next weekend, before he took off for Brazil. And he was gonna make a big production out of it someplace and wanted to make it a little bit special," Ed said.

But both Ed and Taylor's dad Scott gave him some beautiful advice that prompted him to ask Taylor in a much more intimate setting.

"I told him the same thing Scott told him," Ed added. "Asking her is what's gonna make it special, that's why you do it. You can do it on the side of the road! You're ready, you've got the ring, go do it."

Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce urged him to propose to Taylor sooner rather than later. Picture: Getty

Travis asked Taylor's dad Scott for permission to marry his daughter.

"Family both sides kind of assumed this was going to happen because we'd never seen our kids so happy," Ed told the Australian radio hosts.

"It's kind of funny, I was talking to Scott Swift – Travis went to ask him for permission – and Scott then, this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, 'Well come on, when are you gonna get this done?!'"

Travis Kelce asked Scott Swift for permission to ask Taylor to marry him before proposing. Picture: TikTok/@flormosso_

No details about the wedding have been shared publicly yet – and Ed isn't spilling on it either!

When asked about any details on the radio show, Ed didn't reveal anything. "I got no comment on that," he said.

But he did share a sweet moment he observed with Taylor and Travis earlier this week, after he attended the premiere of ESPN's The Kingdom documentary about the Chiefs.

"We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom' and went to that," Ed shared with News5Cleveland. "His mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat."

