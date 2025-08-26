Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!

26 August 2025, 18:55 | Updated: 26 August 2025, 22:06

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! Picture: Instagram / @taylorswift

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Anyone here like shiny things? Well, Taylor Swift does and she isn't getting married with paper rings as Travis Kelce popped the question with a beautiful, large, diamond ring.

That's right, the most powerful, IT couple of the moment are finally engaged and Swifties can sigh a sigh of relief, as their mother is finally getting the happily-ever-after she deserves.

The gorgeous pair announced the news via an Instagram post including snaps of the moment and a caption which reads: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

It's very much giving Taylor's 'So, High School' lyrics, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

The caption included a dynamite emoji... aka T N T! Another reminder that no one is more poetic than miss Taylor Alison (soon-to-be Kelce) Swift.

Fans knew there was something different about Travis when their relationship went public in September 2023, shortly after he had lamented the fact he was unable to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it after he watched her perform on The Eras Tour.

It turned out that Taylor and Travis were already a couple when they'd gone public, as they had began hanging out in late July, early August after Travis adorably shouted her out on his and his brother's podcast New Heights.

The news comes after Taylor announced her twelfth studio album The Life Of A Showgirl on Travis' podcast. Describing the tracks on the record, Travis has said they were much more "upbeat" than The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor cheerfully added: "Well, life is more upbeat."

After TTPD was littered with references to broken promises and the chance of marriage being pushed out of sight, we can't wait to see how her relationship with her now-fiancé has impacted the tunes in 'TLOASG'.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring
Taylor Swift's engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

The couple's high-profile relationship has led to countless engagement rumours throughout their two years of dating.

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Travis addressed speculation that he was planning to propose to Taylor after the big game. Addressing the speculation, he simply said: "A Super Bowl ring? Next question."

By the looks of the pictures, Travis asked Taylor to marry him in a romantic and intimate setting. Truly giving her the 'Love Story' moment she is owed.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

While Taylor and Travis turned off the comments on the Instagram post, fans have been quick to react to the news. On X/Twitter, one fan said: "this is her love story taylor is getting married and i’m speechless"

Another said: "TAYLOR IS GETTING MARRIED SHE WILL FULFIL THE BIGGEST DREAM OF HER LIFE OH MY GOSH IM CRYING"

Congratulations Tayvis! We couldn't be happier!

