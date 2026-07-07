Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's confirmed wedding celebrity guest list revealed

7 July 2026, 14:38 | Updated: 7 July 2026, 17:04

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss any of their pals of their wedding guest list
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss any of their pals of their wedding guest list. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

New York homed some of the biggest celebrities in the business last weekend as they all attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's grand wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Swift once joked that her wedding day to NFL player Travis Kelce would be a big and grand affair and now we know the official celebrity guest list, it's clear she wasn't joking.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer and her athlete husband tied the knot on July 3rd in New York's famous Madison Square Garden in what has been described as one of the biggest showbiz events of the year.

With Adam Sandler as their actual officiator, Taylor's wedding was filled with all of her and Travis's celebrity connections from model Karlie Kloss to best pal and singer Selena Gomez. It's reported they had over 1,000 people in attendance.

Despite there being a strict no phone policy on the couple's big day, many of those on their guest list were either snapped leaving their hotels or the ceremony itself.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a huge wedding at Maddison Square Gardens in New York
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a huge wedding at Madison Square Gardens in New York. Picture: Getty

Who attended Taylor and Travis's wedding?

When Taylor said in an interview she was going to invite everyone she had ever met, she meant it.

Alongside her and Travis' parents (Scott and Andrea Swift, and Ed and Donna Kelce) and their respectively brothers Austin Swift and Jason Kelce (as well as Kylie Kelce), the guest list was jam-packed with chart-topping singers, athletes and even Hollywood movie stars.

Here's who we know attended Taylor and Travis's wedding:

  • Adam Sandler
  • Selena Gomez
  • Paul McCartney
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Bradley Cooper
  • Dakota Johnson
  • Camila Cabello
  • Zoë Kravitz
  • Emma Stone
  • Ice Spice
  • Millie Bobby Brown
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Brad Pitt
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Tom Hanks
  • Hugh Grant
  • Adam Scott
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Kate Capshaw
  • Jessica Capshaw
  • Sombr
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Max Martin
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Aaron Dessner
  • Julianne Moore
  • Jason Sudeikis
  • Nikki Glaser
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Graham Norton
  • Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
  • Benson Boone
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Little Big Town
  • Laura Dern
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Tim McGraw
  • Joey King and husband Steven Piet
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tom Brady
  • Andrew Scott
  • Paul Rudd
  • Lena Dunham
  • Jenny Han
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • George Stephanopoulos
  • Sacha Baron Cohen
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • Eric Stonestreet
  • Liam Hemsworth
  • Gabriella Brooks
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Rob Gronkowski
  • Tate McRae
  • Ben Stiller
  • Jessica Alba
  • Danny Ramirez
  • Fergie
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Ciara and Russell Wilson
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Jimmy Fallon
  • Bowen Yang
  • Ethan Hawke
  • Josh Charles
  • Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach
  • Erin Andrews
  • Charissa Thompson
  • Michael Strahan
  • Kameron Saunders
  • Mariska Hargitay
  • Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
  • Vanessa Bryant
  • Natalia Bryant
  • NFL player George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle
  • Barbara Corcoran
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Marcello Hernandez
  • Elizabeth Banks
  • Cindy Crawford
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Greta Gerwig
  • Noah Baumbach
  • Conan O'Brien
  • Stephen Colbert
  • Beau Allen
  • Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid
  • Jan Ravnik (Eras Tour dancer)
  • Kam Saunders (Eras Tour dancer)
  • Abigail Anderson (Taylor's childhood bestie)

And so many more!

Bradley Cooper accompanied girlfriend Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift's wedding
Bradley Cooper accompanied girlfriend Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift's wedding. Picture: Getty

Who didn't attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

As much as there's been talk about who attended the wedding, many have been just as interested as to who wasn't invited as well.

Of course, we don't know for sure if they didn't get a wedding invite but they were noticeably absent from the big day. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not in attendance, neither were Miles and Keleigh Teller who were previously close with both Taylor and Travis.

Fans also thought Taylor's ex Harry Styles might attend thanks to his relationship with Taylor's close friend Zoë Kravitz but he was busy headlining Wembley Stadium alongside Shania Twain. Shania, who is one of Taylor's idols and friends, was also unable to attend.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

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