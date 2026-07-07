Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's confirmed wedding celebrity guest list revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss any of their pals of their wedding guest list. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

New York homed some of the biggest celebrities in the business last weekend as they all attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's grand wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Swift once joked that her wedding day to NFL player Travis Kelce would be a big and grand affair and now we know the official celebrity guest list, it's clear she wasn't joking.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer and her athlete husband tied the knot on July 3rd in New York's famous Madison Square Garden in what has been described as one of the biggest showbiz events of the year.

With Adam Sandler as their actual officiator, Taylor's wedding was filled with all of her and Travis's celebrity connections from model Karlie Kloss to best pal and singer Selena Gomez. It's reported they had over 1,000 people in attendance.

Despite there being a strict no phone policy on the couple's big day, many of those on their guest list were either snapped leaving their hotels or the ceremony itself.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a huge wedding at Madison Square Gardens in New York. Picture: Getty

Who attended Taylor and Travis's wedding?

When Taylor said in an interview she was going to invite everyone she had ever met, she meant it.

Alongside her and Travis' parents (Scott and Andrea Swift, and Ed and Donna Kelce) and their respectively brothers Austin Swift and Jason Kelce (as well as Kylie Kelce), the guest list was jam-packed with chart-topping singers, athletes and even Hollywood movie stars.

Here's who we know attended Taylor and Travis's wedding:

Adam Sandler

Selena Gomez

Paul McCartney

Gracie Abrams

Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper

Dakota Johnson

Camila Cabello

Zoë Kravitz

Emma Stone

Ice Spice

Millie Bobby Brown

Ed Sheeran

Brad Pitt

Jennifer Lopez

Tom Hanks

Hugh Grant

Adam Scott

Steven Spielberg

Kate Capshaw

Jessica Capshaw

Sombr

Suki Waterhouse

Max Martin

Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff

Aaron Dessner

Julianne Moore

Jason Sudeikis

Nikki Glaser

Ellie Goulding

Graham Norton

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Benson Boone

Kelsea Ballerini

Little Big Town

Laura Dern

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Tim McGraw

Joey King and husband Steven Piet

The Chainsmokers

Tom Brady

Andrew Scott

Paul Rudd

Lena Dunham

Jenny Han

Jennifer Lawrence

George Stephanopoulos

Sacha Baron Cohen

Tommy Hilfiger

Eric Stonestreet

Liam Hemsworth

Gabriella Brooks

Reese Witherspoon

Rob Gronkowski

Tate McRae

Ben Stiller

Jessica Alba

Danny Ramirez

Fergie

Machine Gun Kelly

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Jessica Chastain

Jimmy Fallon

Bowen Yang

Ethan Hawke

Josh Charles

Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach

Erin Andrews

Charissa Thompson

Michael Strahan

Kameron Saunders

Mariska Hargitay

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Vanessa Bryant

Natalia Bryant

NFL player George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle

Barbara Corcoran

Lucy Dacus

Marcello Hernandez

Elizabeth Banks

Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber

Greta Gerwig

Noah Baumbach

Conan O'Brien

Stephen Colbert

Beau Allen

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Jan Ravnik (Eras Tour dancer)

Kam Saunders (Eras Tour dancer)

Abigail Anderson (Taylor's childhood bestie)

And so many more!

Bradley Cooper accompanied girlfriend Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift's wedding. Picture: Getty

Who didn't attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

As much as there's been talk about who attended the wedding, many have been just as interested as to who wasn't invited as well.

Of course, we don't know for sure if they didn't get a wedding invite but they were noticeably absent from the big day. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not in attendance, neither were Miles and Keleigh Teller who were previously close with both Taylor and Travis.

Fans also thought Taylor's ex Harry Styles might attend thanks to his relationship with Taylor's close friend Zoë Kravitz but he was busy headlining Wembley Stadium alongside Shania Twain. Shania, who is one of Taylor's idols and friends, was also unable to attend.

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