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7 July 2026, 14:38 | Updated: 7 July 2026, 17:04
New York homed some of the biggest celebrities in the business last weekend as they all attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's grand wedding at Madison Square Garden.
Taylor Swift once joked that her wedding day to NFL player Travis Kelce would be a big and grand affair and now we know the official celebrity guest list, it's clear she wasn't joking.
The 'Cruel Summer' singer and her athlete husband tied the knot on July 3rd in New York's famous Madison Square Garden in what has been described as one of the biggest showbiz events of the year.
With Adam Sandler as their actual officiator, Taylor's wedding was filled with all of her and Travis's celebrity connections from model Karlie Kloss to best pal and singer Selena Gomez. It's reported they had over 1,000 people in attendance.
Despite there being a strict no phone policy on the couple's big day, many of those on their guest list were either snapped leaving their hotels or the ceremony itself.
When Taylor said in an interview she was going to invite everyone she had ever met, she meant it.
Alongside her and Travis' parents (Scott and Andrea Swift, and Ed and Donna Kelce) and their respectively brothers Austin Swift and Jason Kelce (as well as Kylie Kelce), the guest list was jam-packed with chart-topping singers, athletes and even Hollywood movie stars.
Here's who we know attended Taylor and Travis's wedding:
And so many more!
As much as there's been talk about who attended the wedding, many have been just as interested as to who wasn't invited as well.
Of course, we don't know for sure if they didn't get a wedding invite but they were noticeably absent from the big day. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not in attendance, neither were Miles and Keleigh Teller who were previously close with both Taylor and Travis.
Fans also thought Taylor's ex Harry Styles might attend thanks to his relationship with Taylor's close friend Zoë Kravitz but he was busy headlining Wembley Stadium alongside Shania Twain. Shania, who is one of Taylor's idols and friends, was also unable to attend.