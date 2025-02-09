Is Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2025? See her outfit here

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Picture: NFL via X, Jamie Squire/Getty Images

By Jenny Medlicott

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has made it to the Super Bowl for a third year running, but will the singer be at the game? Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift made her Super Bowl debut in 2024 just months after she made her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Since the early days of their relationship, Taylor has been the NFL star’s biggest cheerleader. She’s attended countless games, forged bonds with the Kelce family in the stands, and flaunted some of the most gorgeous outfits.

But now that Travis is heading to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row (major flex), everyone is just dying to know if Taylor will be at the Super Bowl 2025.

We now have the answer – Taylor Swift is in attendance. Here's all the details, including what she's wearing...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Yep – she's officially in the building! Taylor Swift will be watching Travis and the Chiefs attempt to win their third Super Bowl ring in a row.

Unlike the touch-and-go situation Taylor found herself in last year with the Super Bowl landing right in the middle of her Eras Tour shows, she's finally got a clear schedule.

Taylor had already been spotted in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the big game as she went out for dinner with Travis, the Haim sisters and Kylie Kelce.

She'll be in the stands alongside her family, the Kelces and several of their celebrity friends cheering on Travis on the big night.

What is Taylor Swift wearing to the Super Bowl?

Taylor has served look after look during the 2024 NFL season, turning up to Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis throughout in some incredible outfits.

From a stunning red faux fur coat and boots, to a denim-on-denim corset with shorts 'fit, she’s sported some seriously to-die-for ensembles.

This year, Taylor is wearing an all-white ensemble with white boots and a red bag. She's also now wearing her Grammys 'T' thigh chain as a necklace – confirming that yes, it really was in honour of Travis.

The exact outfit details have not yet been shared but we'll update this article as soon as we know!

Taylor is wearing the T initial chain from the Grammys as a necklace vs her upper thigh! 🥺🤍 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pW4QHtWdG6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 9, 2025

🚨| Better look to Taylor’s outfit. pic.twitter.com/5khcIiUdPL — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 9, 2025

