Taylor Swift reveals why she refuses to do the Super Bowl halftime show

By Sam Prance

Will Taylor Swift do the Super Bowl? Here's what she's said about being offered to headline the halftime show.

Taylor Swift has just confirmed that she's been offered to do the Super Bowl and explained why she's turned it down.

Ever since Taylor Swift first rose to global superstardom, her name has always come up in conversations around who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Given her unprecedented success, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before Taylor joins the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar by putting on a show of her own.

This year, Taylor was the favourite to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. However, in September reports surfaced that Taylor turned down an offer from the NFL to do the prestigious event because she would not own the footage. Days later, it was confirmed that Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Now, Taylor has set the record straight on why she's actually refused to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor Swift explains why she said no to the Super Bowl

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Taylor was asked about rumours of her turning down the Super Bowl over footage ownership. Revealing the truth, Taylor let slip that she's been asked multiple times: "JAY-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about..."

Discussing the situation further, Taylor added: "That's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

Taylor then confirmed that she won't do it while her fiancé Travis Kelce is in a chance with playing. She said: "That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."

She continued to say: "Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be."

Referencing her biggest hits, Taylor then joked: "I think we should do two verses of 'Shake it Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great.'"

Taylor then clarified that Travis has never asked her not to do it. She's just chosen to say no so that she can support him: "This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."

