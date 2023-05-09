The Taylor Swift Song That Won’t Be On 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift could be leaving a song off 'Speak Now'. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Savannah Roberts

Here's why fans think 'If This Was A Movie' won't be on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'...

It’s finally official, Taylor Swift has confirmed what fans have been theorising for months (and months) – 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is coming!

The pop powerhouse set hearts racing when she announced live in concert that her third studio album was the next in line to get a re-release; dropping July 7.

The ‘Midnights’ songstress revealed that the new version of her third studio album, originally released in 2010, will be 22 tracks long – but it looks like 'If This Was A Movie' might not be on the record.

Here's why the original 'Speak Now' bonus track might be left off the 2023 edition...

Taylor Swift dives into the stage

The 'Speak Now' tracklist theory explained. Picture: Getty

Will 'If This Was a Movie' be on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

Back in March, Taylor dropped four songs to celebrate the beginning of The Eras Tour, one of which was 'If This Was a Movie', giving us our first taste of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' – or so we thought.

However, fans were confused that the track was added to the end of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' on streaming services upon its release.

'If This Was a Movie' was track 16 on 'Speak Now's deluxe edition but more importantly, it was the only song that wasn't written solely by Taylor, interesting!

The pop star spoke about the lack of co-writers on the album in her announcement tweet: "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20."

speak now tv will have 22 songs (6 are vault tracks, 16 were already released). ‘if this was a movie’ is not be part of the album, and sntv will be PURELY self written 💜 pic.twitter.com/gEFOz6dFnp — kat (@midnightsjieun) May 6, 2023

Taylor said that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) consists of 22 songs, 6 of which are from the vault. That us leaves with 16 songs from the og SN. So were getting Mine-Superman without If This Was a Movie and the Acoustic Versions of Back to December and Haunted (and ofc "US" ver) pic.twitter.com/ycKvGyhD3J — dimitris (@ofdimitris) May 6, 2023

It didn't take long for fans to come to the conclusion that the song in question was omitted from the the re-recording so it could remain completely self-written, just as the non-deluxe edition was.

There will be six never-heard-before songs from Taylor's Vault, she revealed in her tweet: "With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

One Swiftie tweeted about the singer's decision to not include any co-writers: "speak now tv will have 22 songs (6 are vault tracks, 16 were already released). ‘if this was a movie’ is not be part of the album, and sntv will be PURELY self written [sic]."

Another fan guessed what the extra tracks would be, they wrote: "So were getting Mine-Superman without If This Was a Movie and the Acoustic Versions of Back to December and Haunted."

Why was 'Speak Now' completely self-written?

Taylor revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 that she decided to make herself the sole writer on her third record in response to critics.

She said: "When I was 18, they were like, 'She doesn’t really write those songs.' So my third album I wrote by myself as a reaction to that."

