Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

19 September 2025, 18:26 | Updated: 19 September 2025, 18:50

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included
Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included. Picture: Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift
By Katie Louise Smith

The cinematic event will include The Fate of Ophelia music video, behind-the-scenes footage, insights into the meaning behind the songs and so much more. Here's where and how to watch it.

After her record-breaking Eras Tour movie, Taylor Swift is heading back to movie theatres with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl!

Taylor's latest cinematic event will be released in cinemas only on the same day her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3rd (in case it's not already in your diaries!)

But what is it, where can you watch it and how do you get tickets? Confirming the exciting news on social media, Taylor wrote: "I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!"

The 89-minute cinematic event will include the music video for 'The Fate of Ophelia' as well as loads of behind-the-scenes footage and insights into her new era.

Here's everything we know so far, including where you can watch it, how much tickets are and when the UK and international screenings will be announced.

Taylor Swift announces The Official Release Party of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift announces The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift

What will be shown in Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl?

Well, it's not a 'movie'... The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be a whole host of exciting things, including the exclusive world premiere of 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video and an in-depth look behind-the-scenes at how it was made.

In her post, Taylor wrote: "You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single 'The Fate of Ophelia', along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

It will be 89 minutes long, too. That's one hour and 29 minutes worth of brand new Taylor content!

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia music video will be revealed at the Official Release Party
Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia music video will be revealed at the Official Release Party. Picture: AMC

How much are tickets for Taylor Swift's Official Release Party movie event?

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Official Showgirl Release Party are $12 (before any added online booking fees). International prices are yet to be confirmed but seeing as Taylor is leaning into the '12' for her 12th studio album, it will likely remain the same.

All ticket information for fans in the US can be found at the official 'Official Release Party' website here.

We'll update this page as soon as we find out the ticket prices for international locations.

Where can you watch Taylor Swift's Official Release Party movie event?

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is only available to watch in theatres between October 3rd and October 5th. It will not be streaming anywhere online during those dates. It's unclear if it will come to streaming at a later date.

For Swifties in the US, the following locations will be screening the movie event:

  • AMC
  • Cinemark
  • Regal

You can also find more information on theatres closest to you on Fandango.

According to Variety, information about international screenings will be released on Tuesday September 23rd.

Is Taylor Swift's Official Release Party coming to the UK and international cinemas?

Per Variety, information for international screenings will be revealed next week. More than 100 countries will also be able to see the event in cinemas.

The film will reportedly come to Canada, Mexico, the U.K., France, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand on October 3rd until October 5th.

Tickets for showtimes in those countries will go on sale this coming Tuesday.

Other countries not included on the above list will be able to watch the film on a later weekend in October, to reportedly be announced on or around October 3rd.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3rd
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3rd. Picture: Taylor Swift

So, what happens if you can't get tickets or can't make your way to a cinema to watch it? Will Taylor share the content online?

The event is only in cinemas (in most countries) for three days, which hopefully means Taylor will release everything (or at least, most of it!) online for all the Swifties to enjoy.

Don't worry – the 'Fate of Ophelia' music video will likely definitely make its way on to YouTube. We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

