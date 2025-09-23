Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' tickets for UK and international cinemas, prices revealed

By Katie Louise Smith

How to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Official Release Party of a Showgirl in the UK, Ireland Canada, France, Germany, Australia and more.

International Swifties, your time has come! Last week, Taylor Swift announced a special cinematic event in celebration of the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and now, tickets are available for fans outside of the US.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be released on October 3rd (same day as the album!) and will play in cinemas until October 5th. There's currently no information on whether it will come to streaming services so if you want to see what Taylor has cooked up for us, you'll have to buy a ticket!

The 'movie' experience will include the world premiere of 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and insights from Taylor about her new era.

Following the release of tickets in the US last week, tickets for screenings in UK, Ireland and beyond have now been confirmed. Here's all the info.

Taylor Swift Official Release Party of a Showgirl UK and Ireland cinemas

Taylor Swift's Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be shown at several major cinemas across the UK and Ireland, as well as a handful of regional cinemas so make sure you check your local listings too.

But if you're near one of the following cinema chains, you'll be able to book tickets as soon as they're available:

Odeon

Vue

Cineworld

Omniplex

Picturehouse

Everyman

Ticket prices will vary depending on cinema chain and seats in the screen. Tickets cost £11-14 at Odeon cinemas, or £12.12 at Vue.

What other countries are showing Taylor Swift's Official Release Party of a Showgirl?

Swifties in the following countries will also be able to book tickets to watch the Official Release Party on October 3rd through October 5th: Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

You can find all the information about which cinemas will be screening it on Taylor's website, where it will redirect you to local listings. Much like the Eras Tour movie, the Official Release Party will likely be screening at all major cinema chains in your country.

Ticket prices will vary but will be roughly the equivalent of the US and UK ticket prices.

Taylor Swift announces The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift

Variety has reported that Swifties in over 100 countries will be able to watch the cinematic event. However, not everyone will be able to watch it on October 3rd.

Countries not listed in the list above will be able to watch the film, but it will arrive in local cinemas on a later weekend in October. Those exact dates are said to be announced on or around October 3rd.

