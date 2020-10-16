Taylor Swift’s School Friend Shares Unseen Yearbook Photos And Her Sweet Handwritten Note

16 October 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 16 October 2020, 13:14

Taylor Swift's high school pal shared unseen pictures of the pop star
Taylor Swift's high school pal shared unseen pictures of the pop star. Picture: Getty / TikTok

Taylor Swift told a high school friend she ‘pretty much wanted to be her’ in her yearbook message.

A student who went to high school with Taylor Swift has shared some adorable pictures of the then-budding musician as a teenager, showing the ‘Lover’ singer playing guitar and posing for her yearbook photo.

In a viral TikTok, Christina Hamilton answered the question ‘who is your high school’s most famous alumni?’ with a series of pictures and videos of her time at school with the international superstar.

In black and white pictures Taylor can be seen with her trademark curly hair as she sings into a microphone and hugs her friends.

Taylor looks far from her country pop star self in the picture of her singing, wearing a tight patterned top with edgy thumb-holes in the sleeves, a choker necklace and baggy jeans.

Christina also attached the message Taylor wrote for her in her yearbook, which consisted of how much Taylor ‘wanted to be like’ her.

It read: “X-Tina, so I’ve come to terms with the fact that I wish I looked like you, dressed like you, danced like you, and pretty much will want to be you for the rest of my life… so have a nice summer housing that it is DISGUSTING how beautiful you are. B***h.”

Fans reckon Christina may have been the inspiration behind 'Teardrops on my Guitar'
Fans reckon Christina may have been the inspiration behind 'Teardrops on my Guitar'. Picture: Getty

Taylor finished her note with a pink heart and her signature – which fans were quick to notice hasn’t changed much since.

Swifties were sent into overdrive after seeing the TikTok, with many speculating if Christina was the girl Taylor sang about in ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’.

And when one fan commented on the clip to ask: "Did you know Drew," Christina replied "yes :)"

Drew is the classmate Taylor pined for in 'Teardrops on my Guitar', but 14 years on and Tay Tay's now happily loved up with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

