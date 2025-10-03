Who is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about? The heartbreaking lyrics explained

3 October 2025, 17:34

Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang
Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang. Picture: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot, Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for BMI
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship lyrics include a devastating twist and now fans are wondering who Taylor is singing about.

Taylor Swift fans have been left devastated over the tragic twist in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics but who is the song about and is Taylor singing about a real person? Here's what she's said about the message behind the track.

'Ruin The Friendship' is Track 6 on The Life of a Showgirl, and before it was released, fans had come up with several theories as to what it could be about. Some fans guessed correctly, that the track was about risking a friendship in order to pursue a romance but there's an even deeper meaning to it than that.

On 'Ruin The Friendship', Taylor takes us back to high school with mentions of prom, 50 Cent songs and her best friend and frequent TSCU (Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe) figure, Abigail. In the song's bridge, she then reveals that the person she's singing about sadly passed away.

With the song based on real life events from Taylor's teenage years, fans are now wondering who it's about.

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Ruin The Friendship' about and who passed away?

Click the image above to watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast now. Picture: Capital FM

While Taylor hasn't explicitly stated who the person who passed away is, fans are wondering if it could be Jeff Lang, one of Taylor's friends from high school who sadly died. Her song 'Forever Winter' is also rumoured to be about him.

Back in 2010, Taylor spoke after winning the BMI Country Songwriter of the Year award shortly after attending Jeff's funeral. "It’s been a really emotional week for me,” she said. “He was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang."

Explaining the song on Amazon Music, Taylor shared: "'Ruin the Friendship'" is a song that, in a nostalgic way, takes you back to those moments when you hesitated, when you were too scared or anxious to do something you were genuinely curious about. The idea that, if you told that person you had feelings for them or kissed them, it might end up ruining the friendship."

"The song revisits those moments and asks: what would really be so bad about that? At its core, it’s a beautiful story about seizing opportunities when they arise, not letting them slip away, and not having to spend your life wondering what might have happened if you had acted."

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl
'Ruin The Friendship' is Track 6 on The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift

In the lyrics, Taylor reflects on a past friendship in high school where she was wondering whether or not to take the plunge and admit her romantic feelings towards the guy she had a crush on.

She goes back and forth in her mind, wanting to risk it, singing: Staying friends is safe, doesn't mean you should.

But ultimately, she doesn't go through with it and she laments it for the rest of her life: Would've been the best mistake / Should've kissed you anyway, hey.

In the song's bridge, she then sings about learning about his loss from Abigail: When I left school, I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye, and we'll never know why.

At the end of the song, Taylor shares a message to listeners, urging them to take a risk before it's too late: My advice is to always ruin the friendship / Better that than regret it for all time / Should've kissed you anyway / And my advice is to always answer the question / Better that than to ask it all your life.

Taylor Swift explains how her song ‘Opalite’ is about Travis Kelce

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Taylor Swift - 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics

[Verse 1]
Glistening grass from September rain
Gray overpass full of neon names
You drive (Mm-mm), eighty-five (Mm-mm)
Gallatin Road and the Lakeside Beach
Watching the game from your brother's Jeep
Your smile (Mm-mm), miles wide

[Chorus]
And it was not an invitation
Should've kissed you anyway
Should've kissed you anyway
And it was not convenient, no
But your girlfriend was away
Should've kissed you anyway, hey

[Verse 2]
Shiny wood floors underneath my feet
Disco ball makes everything look cheap
Have fun (Mm-mm), it's prom (Mm-mm)
Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist
Over his shoulder, I catch a glimpsе
And see (Mm-mm) you lookin' at me

[Chorus]
And it was not an invitation
But as the 50 Cent song playеd (Song played)
Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway)
And it was not (It was not) convenient (Convenient), no
Would've been the best mistake
Should've kissed you anyway, hey

[Refrain]
Don't make it awkward in second period
Might piss your ex off, lately we've been good
Staying friends is safe, doesn't mean you should
Don't make it awkward in second period
Might piss your ex off, lately we've been good
Staying friends is safe, doesn't mean you should

[Bridge]
When I left school, I lost track of you
Abigail called me with the bad news
Goodbye, and we'll never know why
It was not an invitation
But I flew home anyway
With so much left to say
It was not convenient, no
But I whispered at the grave
"Should've kissed you anyway"

[Chorus]
Oh, and it was not (It was not) an invitation (An invitation)
Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway)
Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway), anyway

[Post-Chorus]
And it was not—
My advice is to always ruin the friendship
Better that than regret it for all time
Should've kissed you anyway
And my advice is to always answer the question
Better that than to ask it all your life
Should've kissed you anyway
Should've kissed you anyway

