All the details on Taylor Swift's engagement ring designed by Travis Kelce

Taylor's diamond ring was designed by Travis Kelce with Kindred Lubeck and is estimated to have cost a LOT of money.

It's a love story, baby, she said YES! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and Taylor's engagement ring is absolutely show-stopping.

Yep, in case you missed the exciting news, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with a surprise Instagram post. In a carousel of photos, captioned 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married!', Travis can be seen down on one knee with a ring box in his hand.

The ring in question is a whopping great diamond on a yellow gold band, and is estimated by experts to have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Per reports, some experts reckon it could be worth millions!

Here's all the details that have emerged so far on how much it may have cost and who designed it alongside Travis.

According to People, Taylor's engagement ring was designed by Travis alongside jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry. The ring features a massive Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, with antique references.

While the cost of the ring has not yet been confirmed, several experts have already weighed in with their estimates.

As People have reported, some designers have guessed that the ring is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, or maybe even millions. Hollywood jeweller and designer George Khalife estimates the rock to be between $3.5 and $5 million! (Icon and famous diamond enjoyer Elizabeth Taylor, also now known as the namesake of track 2 on The Life of a Showgirl, would be proud!)

Brides.com spoke to Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry who estimated that it could be worth upwards of $550,000.

As far as we can see in the pictures, Taylor's diamond sits on a yellow gold band with intricate detailing on the side. And fans can get a closer idea of the stunning detail that designer Lubeck puts into her work on her Instagram page which is full of stunningly intricate designs.

Neither Travis, Taylor or the jewellery designer have discussed the finer details of the ring yet. Watch this space – more details will likely emerge soon.

Taylor and Travis' engagement comes two years into their relationship, which all started after he publicly called her out for not meeting people before or after her Eras Tour shows. Travis planned on giving her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast earlier this month, Taylor opened up about the early days of their relationship while Travis revealed his big plan to try and meet her during the show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I want to date you’,” Taylor said. "[He thought] because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

"This felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet’ … I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy – which is a big if – this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

