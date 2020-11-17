Taylor Swift Promises Plenty Of 'Surprises' As She Re-Records Earlier Discography

17 November 2020, 10:14 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 10:16

Taylor Swift is currently re-recording her music
Taylor Swift is currently re-recording her music. Picture: Getty Images

Taylor Swift's announced she's currently in the process of re-recording her older music to regain ownership of it and fans cannot wait to hear it.

Taylor Swift has promised fans plenty of 'surprises' as she re-records her music back catalogue due to the sale of her master recordings which she's been 'actively trying to get back' and fans can't wait to hear what she has in store.

Taking to Twitter to update fans about the ongoing 'saga' which has seen the sale of her music in a deal worth a reported $300 million, Taylor wrote:

"I have recently begun re-recording my older music."

"It has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store."

"I can't wait for you to hear what we've been dreaming up."

Taylor previously announced she would be undertaking this mammoth task back in August 2019 when she first brought her feud with Scooter Braun to light over her first six albums which she currently does not own.

However, it is only recently a contract allowed her to re-record and it looks like she is wasting no time getting to work.

Taylor Swift updates fans about recording her music for ownership
Taylor Swift updates fans about recording her music for ownership. Picture: Twitter @taylorswift13

Fans are busy discussing how they think the re-records will sound, whether Taylor will stick close to the original of so many classics or if she will evolve them now she will be recording them again so many years later- over a decade in many cases!

From unreleased songs, extended versions of originals, or simply switching up the composition of so many of her well-loved tracks, it's safe to say fans are on the edge of their seat waiting for these songs to be released.

Anyone who knows Taylor knows she doesn't do things by half- and seeing as the pandemic has shut down basically all live music events we know she has all the time in the world to put in the studio.

There's no word yet on when we'll get to hear any of her re-recorded stuff, so for now, watch this space!

