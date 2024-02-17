Taylor Swift's Private Jet: What You Need To Know About Her Luxury Travel

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's private jet.

After Taylor Swift made it back from her Tokyo Eras tour show to the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce, I bet you're wondering, how does she do it?

Well, the 'Blank Space' singer is able to get around the world with ease in a private jet. Just days ago Taylor was whisked away to Melbourne for the Australian leg of her tour in a Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, hired from private aviation firm Vista Jet.

That very same jet got the singer to Vegas in time to see her boyfriend defeat the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium. And it's likely the same one that has got her back and forth between her shows and Travis' games pre-Super Bowl.

All this flying has given Taylor a bit of a bad rep when it comes to the environment, however Taylor's team has claimed that she has brought enough carbon offsets to cancel out emissions from her latest tour twice over.

The mega superstar has us intrigued by her travel habits, so here's everything we've found out about Taylor's private jet.

What does Taylor Swift have on her private jet?

According to Traveller, Taylor's latest jet is a Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, which she hired from private aviation firm Vista Jet.

This jet is what she used to travel to the Super Bowl and it is the height of luxury travel. The Bombardier has more cabin space than any other equivalent private jet and is one of the fastest of any business jet.

Every seat onboard of this kind of jet converts to a lie-flat bed, so Taylor is able to catch some zzz's in between shows and Kansa City Chiefs games.

What is Taylor Swift's private jet called and why?

Billionaire Taylor Swift has been known to own two private jets, a Dassault Falcon 900 and a Dassault 7x. But it's said she "quietly" sold one in 2023 and now only owns the latter.

However, her recent travels have been carried out on a Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft which she has hired instead and purchasing.

Her Dassault 7x jet is registered as 'Number 13' which links to her strong affinity with the number, as it has many personal meanings to her.

Even though it's usually unlucky the number 13 is important to Taylor because that's her birthday. She was born on 13 December 1989 and also had her 13th birthday on Friday 13th. You might have noticed that she even has the number in her X - formerly known as Twitter - handle.

What has Taylor Swift said about her private jet emissions?

Taylor has come under a lot of scrutiny for her use of private jets as aviation accounts for a huge portion of carbon-related emissions.

However, Taylor's publicist told BBC News that the singer has brought enough carbon offsets to cancel out emissions from her latest tour twice over.

Carbon offsets include things like planting trees, building renewable energy, carbon-storing agricultural practices, and waste & landfill management. Basically anything that can absorb carbon dioxide and try to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions.

So, with Taylor having purchased double the amount of carbon offsets to cover her Eras Tour, she likely feels able to use some extra milage to support Travis at his games.

