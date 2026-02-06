How to watch Taylor Swift's Opalite music video and when is it on YouTube?

How to watch Taylor Swift's Opalite music video and when is it on YouTube? Picture: Republic Records

By Sam Prance

When will Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video be on YouTube? Here's how you can stream the star-studded video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video is finally out but it's not on YouTube...so how do you watch it?

If you've followed Taylor's career, you'll already know that she's no stranger to exclusive releases. Just recently, she debuted 'The Fate of Ophelia' video in cinemas and now Taylor's changing things up once again. Her new 'Opalite' video starring Lewis Capaldi and many more huge names is out but you can't watch it on YouTube right now.

So how do you watch Taylor's star-studded video and who is in it? Here's your guide to streaming 'Opalite' online.

How can I watch Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video? Picture: Taylor Swift

Who is in Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video?

Taylor's 'Opalite' music video features every guest from her 2025 episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Domhnall Gleeson

Greta Lee

Jodie Turner-Smith

Lewis Capaldi

Cillian Murphy

Graham Norton

Describing the video on Instagram, Taylor said: "When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*."

She added: "A week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests could be a part of it too."

How can I watch Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video?

Taking to social media on February 5th, Taylor's official fanpage Taylor Nation tweeted: "It’s officially official, Opalite is Taylor’s new single! And if you go to http://TaylorSwift.com now, you can count down to the release of the MUSIC VIDEO on@Spotify Premium and @AppleMusic on Friday at 8am ET!"

In other words, to watch the 'Opalite' music video now, you either need to pay for a Spotify Premium account or pay for an Apple Music subscription. You can then watch the video as many times as you like on Taylor's artist page in both platforms.

It’s officially official, Opalite is Taylor’s new single! And if you go to https://t.co/3S6eOKcMGi now, you can count down to the release of the MUSIC VIDEO on @Spotify Premium and @AppleMusic on Friday at 8am ET!



While you’re there, shop new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl,… pic.twitter.com/VCGFzB4ByT — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 5, 2026

When will Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video be on YouTube?

As it stands, Taylor is yet to announce how long the Apple and Spotify exclusive will be for her 'Opalite' video. In the case of 'The Fate of Ophelia', Taylor uploaded it to YouTube on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 7PM ET. This was 48 hours after the video premiered in cinemas as part of Taylor's

If Taylor follows a similar release format, it's possible that the 'Opalite' music video will come to YouTube on Sunday, February 8th. However, she may withhold it from the platform for longer.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: