Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' song meaning contains sweet nod to Travis Kelce
14 August 2025, 13:12
What does Opalite mean? 'Opalite' might be a Travis Kelce love song on Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl based on this adorable easter egg.
Taylor Swift era is upon us once again thanks to The Life of a Showgirl – and it looks like the album has been inspired by her life amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce and the success of the Eras Tour.
On August 13th, Taylor unveiled the stunning album cover and 12-song tracklist on the New Heights podcast. While we don't know exactly what they all mean yet, songs like 'Elizabeth Taylor', 'Eldest Daughter' and 'Ruin The Friendship' have left fans with a pretty clear idea of what to expect.
There is one track, however, that Taylor has now seemingly confirmed to have strong links to Travis Kelce: 'Opalite'
'Opalite' is the third track on the album and the song title contains an sweet reference to Travis' birthday. Here's what she revealed about the song and the significance of opalite/opal in Taylor's life.
What does opalite mean?
We'll have to wait for the song lyrics to drop before we fully understand the meaning of the title, but the opalite itself?
Opalite is a man-made glass and not quite the same as natural opal stone but it does bare several similarities.
Opalite is said to symbolise new beginnings and emotional healing, and is known for its calming and transformative energies.
Is 'Opalite' about Travis Kelce?
While revealing The Life of a Showgirl's release date, which is October 3rd btw (mark your calendars!), Taylor made a point to reference the fact that album would be released in Travis' birthday week.
When Jason then pointed out that Travis, their mother Donna and his daughter Wyatt Kelce all have birthdays within a week of each other, Taylor continued: "I picked a good month, all these libras out here, the opal birthstones."
The opal birthstone mention is all we need to know about the link between Opalite and Travis. And if the song contains the same themes as what the crystal is said to represent, it's going to be one of Taylor's most stunning songs yet.
• Taylor said her favourite stone was opal since her childhood: “it somehow made me feel better”. Travis’ birthstone (oct) is opal🫠 pic.twitter.com/0WL4IBVZ6r— aisha⸆⸉❤️🔥🧡 (@everaishamore) January 31, 2024
Opalite is a track. Album is released the week of Travis' birthday. The mention of opal being his birthstone. Oh I feel this might be the lover girl song of the album 🤭— Rhiannon ❤️🔥 (@GuiltyasSinTTPD) August 14, 2025
And when she mentioned The Life of a Showgirl was being released on Travis birthday weekend and immediately said: opal birth stone... Oh, Opalite... We are ready for you— Cowboy like Bea ⸆⸉ ❤️🔥 (@notre4llyme) August 14, 2025
some guy said my aura’s moonstone just cause he was high!!!— dani ❤️🔥✨🌸☀️ (@dani_readyforit) August 14, 2025
opal is travis’s birthstone!!!
opalite is TAYVIS 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Yg04seKcI5
Opalite is gonna be a love song about Travis right?!? 10.3 is national boyfriend day and opal is Travis’ birthstone #TSTheLifeofaShowGirl— kails ❤️🔥 swiftie showgirl (@madwomankails) August 14, 2025
What is Taylor Swift's connection to opal and the significance of it in her life?
What makes Taylor's connection to opal and opalite even more special is that she once revealed that it's her favourite stone.
In an interview with Us Weekly back in 2017, Taylor shared: "My favourite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewellry. I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked."
Back in 2023, Taylor was gifted a huge opal and topaz (Travis and Taylor's birthstones) ring from friend Keleigh Teller. In a video shared on social media, Taylor showed off the ring, saying: "This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz. Wow … This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."
Opal AND Elizabeth Taylor? Oh Taymastermind, you have done it again.
