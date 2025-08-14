Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' song meaning contains sweet nod to Travis Kelce

14 August 2025, 13:12

Taylor Swift reveals 'Opalite' song meaning is sweet nod to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals 'Opalite' song meaning is sweet nod to Travis Kelce. Picture: New Heights via YouTube, Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What does Opalite mean? 'Opalite' might be a Travis Kelce love song on Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl based on this adorable easter egg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift era is upon us once again thanks to The Life of a Showgirl – and it looks like the album has been inspired by her life amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce and the success of the Eras Tour.

On August 13th, Taylor unveiled the stunning album cover and 12-song tracklist on the New Heights podcast. While we don't know exactly what they all mean yet, songs like 'Elizabeth Taylor', 'Eldest Daughter' and 'Ruin The Friendship' have left fans with a pretty clear idea of what to expect.

There is one track, however, that Taylor has now seemingly confirmed to have strong links to Travis Kelce: 'Opalite'

'Opalite' is the third track on the album and the song title contains an sweet reference to Travis' birthday. Here's what she revealed about the song and the significance of opalite/opal in Taylor's life.

Is Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' about Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' about Travis Kelce? Picture: New Heights via YouTube

What does opalite mean?

We'll have to wait for the song lyrics to drop before we fully understand the meaning of the title, but the opalite itself?

Opalite is a man-made glass and not quite the same as natural opal stone but it does bare several similarities.

Opalite is said to symbolise new beginnings and emotional healing, and is known for its calming and transformative energies.

Opalite is said to symbolise new beginnings and healing
Opalite is said to symbolise new beginnings and healing. Picture: Alamy

Is 'Opalite' about Travis Kelce?

While revealing The Life of a Showgirl's release date, which is October 3rd btw (mark your calendars!), Taylor made a point to reference the fact that album would be released in Travis' birthday week.

When Jason then pointed out that Travis, their mother Donna and his daughter Wyatt Kelce all have birthdays within a week of each other, Taylor continued: "I picked a good month, all these libras out here, the opal birthstones."

The opal birthstone mention is all we need to know about the link between Opalite and Travis. And if the song contains the same themes as what the crystal is said to represent, it's going to be one of Taylor's most stunning songs yet.

What is Taylor Swift's connection to opal and the significance of it in her life?

What makes Taylor's connection to opal and opalite even more special is that she once revealed that it's her favourite stone.

In an interview with Us Weekly back in 2017, Taylor shared: "My favourite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewellry. I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked."

Back in 2023, Taylor was gifted a huge opal and topaz (Travis and Taylor's birthstones) ring from friend Keleigh Teller. In a video shared on social media, Taylor showed off the ring, saying: "This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz. Wow … This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."

Opal AND Elizabeth Taylor? Oh Taymastermind, you have done it again.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

Chad Michael Murray & Manny Jacinto Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Freakier Friday

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jess White on Love Island and pictured on holiday.

Love Island's Jess White looks unrecognisable as she debuts dramatic new look

Love Island

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features 12 songs and a Sabrina Carpenter feature

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

What does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album mean and who is it about?

Taylor Swift explains true meaning behind The Life of a Showgirl album

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants

Taylor Swift's store confirms four different album covers for The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary: Will there be a concert film?

Is Taylor Swift releasing an Eras Tour documentary? Here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift

Where and how to watch Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce live

Where to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode online

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Helena sets the record straight on 'stealing' Shakira's bikini

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Helena reveals the truth behind her 'stealing' Shakira's bikini

Love Island

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

TV & Film

Exclusive
Love Island's Cach and Toni

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Billykiss says it's "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss on if Dejon has a 'game plan'

Love Island

Exclusive
Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Love Island

Exclusive
Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits