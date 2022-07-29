Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Filming A New Music Video

Taylor Swift could be gearing up to a new release. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans have been sent reeling after rumours began to circulate that Taylor Swift has started filming a brand new music video! Here's what we know so far...

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift is filming a new music video and we're really hoping it's true!

Earlier this week, rumours began to whirr on the Twittersphere that work on Taylor's next single – and by extension, next era – is well underway.

The Swiftie mania began when a screenshot of an anonymous insider's statement started doing the rounds on Twitter, they put in straightforward terms and claimed: "Taylor Swift is filming a music video."

Of course, everyone's Swiftie senses started tingling – she hasn't been awfully quiet recently...

Taylor Swift could be working on her next era. Picture: Getty

The source, who goes under the name of 'Wren' in the mysterious screengrab, continued to dish on the theory: "for what I don't know, but production started last week."

Of course, fans quickly started to prod them for more information, with one Swifty replying to the claim: "any other info???"

Wren revealed that she wasn't privy to too many more details, she wrote: "That's I got unfortunately, (and I know someone working on it, can't say their job, not trying to get them fired/leaked out),

"But wanted to share so yall know something is coming sooner rather than later," they continued!

Fans were sent reeling by the ambiguous news, with everyone prying for more information – does this mean we're getting another 'Taylor's Version' album?

Many began to speculate that the next re-recording from the 'All Too Well' songstress could be 'Speak Now', let's start manifesting it!

