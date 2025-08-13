Where to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode online

Where and how to watch Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce live. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Where can I watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode online? Here's how to watch on YouTube and where to listen to the podcast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Swifties, it's time to set your alarms for Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode – but where and how can you watch it online in the US, UK and across the world?

Haven't you heard? Taylor Swift has just announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and she's set to reveal even more on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast (with his brother Jason) on Wednesday, August 13th.

LISTEN TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S NEW HEIGHTS EPISODE HERE

In a clip released prior to the episode, Taylor ended breaking the record for the most-viewed video in 24 hours by any artist on a single platform, with 167 million views. Due to the excitement surrounding the new album and Taylor and Travis' relationship, this episode of New Heights will no doubt become one of the most viewed podcast episodes of all time.

We know it's dropping at 7 P.M. ET (that's midnight UK time, btw!) but where can you watch it online? Here's all the info you need.

Where can I watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode live?

Taylor Swift will reveal The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights on Wednesday August 13th. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

Where to watch Taylor Swift New Heights podcast episode live

New episodes of New Heights drop on Wednesdays and are available to stream in their entirety live on the official New Heights YouTube channel – for free! The same will be true for Taylor's episode.

Taylor's New Heights episode will be released as a livestream on YouTube at 7 P.M. (or whatever the corresponding time is in your country).

Prior to the release, a live countdown page for the episode will pop up on their YouTube channel where fans can set a reminder for when it goes live so they don't miss a second.

Once the livestream has ended, Taylor's episode will be available to watch back immediately on New Heights' YouTube channel.

What time does Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode drop?

Taylor Swift’s New Heights episode will be released at 7 P.M. ET and you’ll be able to watch it live on YouTube.For fans who are on the US west coast, the episode will drop at 4 P.M. ET.

And for those in the UK and across Europe, it’s one you’re gonna have to stay up for…Taylor’s New Heights episode will drop at midnight UK time (BST) and 1:00 A.M (CEST).

For a full breakdown of what time it drops in your country, find a handful of timezones right here.

How long will Taylor Swift be on New Heights for?

New Heights podcast episodes range anywhere from one hour to over two hours long but it's currently unclear how long Taylor's episode will be or how long she'll actually be featured.

Taylor will be announcing her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl, alongside the artwork and potentially even the tracklist and song titles.

It's possible that she may stay and join in the chat with Jason and Travis for longer, but we'll just have to wait and see!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl artwork has not yet been revealed. Picture: New Heights, Taylor Swift.com

How to listen to Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode

If you're unable to watch Taylor's New Heights episode on YouTube, you can also listen to it on all podcast platforms.

Taylor's New Heights episode will also be available to listen to on Global Player.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Chad Michael Murray & Manny Jacinto's Chaotic Dream Fan Edit Songs | Freakier Friday

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.