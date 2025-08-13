Taylor Swift's New Heights episode time – Here's when the podcast comes out in your country

Here's what time Taylor Swift New Heights podcast episode comes out in your country. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

What time does Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode come out? Here's when and where to watch Taylor on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday August 13th at 7 P.M. ET in your country.

I don't know about you, but I didn't have 'Taylor Swift appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast to announce her 12th studio album' on my 2025 bingo card... and yet, it's true, it's happening – but what time does Taylor Swift's New Heights episode come out?

In case you haven't heard, pop superstar and genuine mastermind Taylor announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl (release date not yet confirmed!) on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast.

Taylor is set to be the guest on New Heights where she will reveal the artwork for The Life of a Showgirl, and potentially reveal the tracklist, collaborations and release date too.

Taylor's episode of New Heights will be released on Wednesday August 13th at 7P.M. ET, which means it will be available to watch in your country at the corresponding time. Here's when it comes out and what time you'll need to set your alarm.

What time does Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode come out?

Taylor Swift will reveal The Life of a Showgirl on New Heights on Wednesday August 13th. Picture: New Heights via Instagram

Taylor Swift New Heights podcast release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Taylor Swift’s New Heights episode will be released at 7 P.M. ET and you’ll be able to watch it live on YouTube.

For fans who are on the US west coast, the episode will drop at 4 P.M. ET.

What is 7 P.M. eastern time to UK time (BST)?

And for those in the UK and across Europe, it’s one you’re gonna have to stay up for…

Taylor’s New Heights episode will drop at midnight UK time (BST) and 1:00 A.M (CEST).

Here are the Taylor Swift New Heights podcast episode release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 4:00 PM

United States (ET) - 7:00 PM

Canada - 7:00 PM (Toronto), 4:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 8:00 PM

United Kingdom BST) - 00:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Europe (CET) - 1:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 1:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

India (New Delhi) - 4:30 AM (Thursday 14th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 6:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Philippines (Manila) - 7:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Hong Kong - 7:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Singapore - 7:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Australia - 7:00 AM (Perth), 9:00 AM (Sydney) (Thursday 14th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 8:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 11:00 AM (Thursday 14th)

Find even more time zones here.

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: New Heights, Taylor Swift.com

What will Taylor Swift announce on New Heights?

In the teaser clip posted on August 12th, Taylor teased the album’s artwork by pulling a vinyl out of a brand new Showgirl era themed record case.

Suffice to say, Taylor will likely unveil the artwork as well as the additional photos from the new era included on the vinyl and the track list.

It’s unclear what else Taylor is planning on revealing during the podcast episode but she may also share when the album was written.

Since the announcement, fans have been speculating that she may have started planning the album as far back as November 2023 when she introduced orange confetti into the Eras Tour finale.

Thanks to the showgirl/burlesque elements of The Tortured Poets Department section on on The Eras Tour, it almost certainly looks like she wrote parts of the album on tour. And yes, that would mean she wrote three albums while on a world tour.

While fans have spotted several different colour boxes behind Taylor and Travis in the bookcase, it’s unclear if Taylor will address what they mean or leave it up to fans to figure it out.

See you tonight at 7 P.M., Swifties!

How long will Taylor Swift be on New Heights for?

It's unclear how long Taylor's segment will be. Fans are hoping she'll be talking for somewhere between 30 minutes and an hour, but we'll have to wait and see how much she wants to share with us!

How do I watch New Heights podcast and where to listen?

New Heights will be available to watch live on their official YouTube channel.

A live countdown will begin before the episode drops so you can set a reminder so you don’t miss a second.

As it’s a live YouTube broadcast, you will not be able to rewind until the episode stream is over so lock in, pay attention and keep an eye out for Easter eggs.

Elsewhere, you can listen to the New Heights podcast on all podcast platforms including Global Player.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be orange and green themed. Picture: Getty

